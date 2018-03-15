State Police to Conduct St. Patrick’s Sobriety Checkpoint in Harford

From Maryland State Police:

On Friday, March 16, 2018, the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack will begin their St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement by directing a sobriety checkpoint in Harford County. The JFK Highway Barrack, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department, Havre De Grace Police Department, and the Maryland Transportation Authority will also be participating in the checkpoint. The goal will be to locate impaired drivers and to promote public awareness of the dangers of driving impaired . There will also be additional patrols throughout the weekend seeking motorists driving under the influence.

As you prepare to drive home from St. Patrick’s Day festivities, keep in mind that impairment by alcohol or drugs can be deadly.

The cost of a safe ride home is cheap. Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app available for Android and Apple devices. Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.