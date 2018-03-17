Fallston Crash Closes Rt. 1; Driver Charged with DUI

From Maryland State Police:

On Saturday, March 17th at approximately 8:00 AM, the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack received a call from a motorist indicating an erratic driver in a tan Buick was traveling northbound on US-1 near Connolly Road and the vehicle had just collided with a black Toyota Camry. Troopers were working a traffic initiative in the area and were on scene within seconds. The investigation revealed the erratic driver crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the Toyota which caused both drivers to become entrapped.

The driver of the Toyota was pinned in the vehicle and the engine compartment caught fire which began blowing into the passenger compartment of the Buick. Troopers on scene deployed fire extinguishers and were able to contain the fire until the fire department could arrive. The driver was freed and transported to Bayview Medical Center by ground.

The driver of the Buick was also entrapped and semi-conscious. Troopers requested Maryland State Police Aviation prior to EMS arrival, and after being freed, the driver was flown to Shock Trauma . The driver of the Buick was identified as a Bel Air resident and is being charged with Driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.

US-1 between Connolly Road and Fallston Blvd. was closed for several hours in both directions for rescue, investigation, and cleanup.