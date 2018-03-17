Fallston Crash Closes Rt. 1; Driver Charged with DUI

From Maryland State Police:
On Saturday, March 17th at approximately 8:00 AM, the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack received a call from a motorist indicating an erratic driver in a tan Buick was traveling northbound on US-1 near Connolly Road and the vehicle had just collided with a black Toyota Camry. Troopers were working a traffic initiative in the area and were on scene within seconds. The investigation revealed the erratic driver crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the Toyota which caused both drivers to become entrapped.
The driver of the Toyota was pinned in the vehicle and the engine compartment caught fire which began blowing into the passenger compartment of the Buick. Troopers on scene deployed fire extinguishers and were able to contain the fire until the fire department could arrive. The driver was freed and transported to Bayview Medical Center by ground.
The driver of the Buick was also entrapped and semi-conscious. Troopers requested Maryland State Police Aviation prior to EMS arrival, and after being freed, the driver was flown to Shock Trauma . The driver of the Buick was identified as a Bel Air resident and is being charged with Driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.
US-1 between Connolly Road and Fallston Blvd. was closed for several hours in both directions for rescue, investigation, and cleanup.
Comments
A in B.A. says
Scumbag drunk driver. There is absolutely NO excuse for driving drunk. Get a ride. Moron.
Khan says
I think “Driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance” indicates a little more than being drunk.
I wonder.... says
It was 8am. Could have been Heroin vs alcohol?
harford hill billie says
It’s St Patricks day, they start throwing up green beer outside Loonies at 7:30 AM
Larry Miller says
Bel Air needs to do something about the out of control party’s in Town. It’s just insane.
Little Al says
They dont care because it all comes down to tax dollars. Who cares how many people are fighting, puking or pissing in public. Just keep the $ flowing in. One day it will ruin Bel Air
SoulCrusher says
The government has the power and authority to tax. It’s part of the Constitution. The Constitution is a covenant, meaning WE THE PEOPLE allow the government to tax in exchange for the protections and immunities enumerated in the Constitution. However, the government has broken the covenant. There isn’t one enumerated right that has NOT been infringed. Since WE THE PEOPLE have none of our rights as guaranteed by the Constitution, the government has forfeit its right to tax.
Bill says
We do not allow taxes in exchange for the protections in the Constitution. With or without taxes, we will always have our rights unless we let others, the people in power in the government, take them from us.
Jim Richards says
The Police at Looneys were outnumbered probably 1,000 to 1. Sadly on St. Patrick’s Day Bel Air is known as the place to come and do whatever you want with no rules. As a resident of Bel Air it makes me sick and it’s pretty embarrassing.
SoulCrusher says
That is a wonderful sentiment. However, those people in power are treasonous and will not abide by the Constitution, even when pressed. There isn’t one member of the Judicial Department that has not violated the rights of those they are sworn to serve and they will continue to do so because they believe treason is part of their job description.
Jess says
This is so sad!!! I’m praying for the victim, people don’t be idiots and drive drunk!!
way cool Bel Air says
Way cool Bel Air. It’s where my kids got to see their first drunk fall flat on her face crossing the street near Looney’s. Ah Bel Air – Great Family Town. Time to put Barry and da boys back in their plush chairs across the street from pubville. Way cool Bel Air, Way cool Harford.