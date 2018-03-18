Aberdeen Police Arrest California Man on Drug Charges; Seize Marijuana and More than $90,000 in Cash

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On February 7, 2018 at 6:03 PM, management from Hampton Inn contacted Aberdeen Police dispatch to report a guest refusing to leave a room. Police responded to the location to begin an investigation.

Hotel management informed officers that the second floor of the hotel smelled like marijuana and identified a room that was responsible for the odor. Management knocked on the hotel room door in an attempt to have the guests empty; however, a guest inside the room allegedly cursed the employee and refused to open the door. Management was intent on evicting the guests from the property and gave officers permission to enter the room.

Officers entered the room which was now empty. Officers detected the distinct odor of marijuana and observed items in plain view consistent with drug use. Officers were in the process of continuing their investigation when two men approached them regarding the room. One of the males identified was Ronald Glenn Davis, 32, of Tarzana, CA. Davis had rented the room and gave officers written permission to search it. Officers searched the room and recovered approximately 126 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, a ledger that contained language consistent with the sale of controlled dangerous substances, and a briefcase containing $92,164 dollars.

Davis was placed under arrest. The second male was not arrested. Davis was charged with possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute. Davis was transported to the Harford County Detention Center for processing.