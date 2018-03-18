Harford Community College Fighting Owls Men’s And Women’s Basketball Teams Honored

From Harford Community College:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman presented a citation to honor Harford Community College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams on March 15 in the APGFCU Arena at HCC. The Harford Fighting Owls men’s head basketball coach Mike Smelkinson and women’s head basketball coach Mike Seney accepted the citation together on behalf of Harford Community College.

Harford’s Fighting Owls won both the regular season and conference tournament championships in both men’s and women’s basketball, a clean sweep for the first time in league history. The men finished in first place in the MDJUCO Conference with a 13-1 mark and swept three games in the tournament, clinching the title with a win over Cecil. The women were a perfect 10-0 in regular season league play and their three-game sweep in the tournament ended with a win over Baltimore City in the championship game. The women’s team had to beat Baltimore City in the Region 20 Division I championship game to advance to the districts; this is the fifth consecutive year the Fighting Owls beat Baltimore City in the regional championship game.

Harford men’s season ended at the NJCAA Region 20 Division I Semifinals on March 4 with a loss to Baltimore City.

Harford women won the District Championship On March 9 beating ASA 75-65 to earn their third consecutive trip to the NJCAA Division I Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. HCC is the #16 seed and will play the #17 seed Odessa College on Monday, March 19 at 11 AM.