Harford County Open House to Support Healthy Streams

From Harford County government:

How does Harford County support healthy streams? The Department of Public Works’ Office of Watershed Protection & Restoration will host an open house for citizens to learn about and join in Harford County’s efforts to protect local streams and clean up the Chesapeake Bay. The open house will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20 at the McFaul Activity Center, 525 W. MacPhail Road in Bel Air.

The evening will begin with a brief overview from the county’s Office of Watershed Protection & Restoration followed by an opportunity to visit different stations where staff will provide information and answer questions. The stations will include restoration projects and plans; recently completed stream monitoring and related studies; outreach efforts and opportunities for citizen involvement; the Watershed Stewards Academy; and navigating the Harford Streams pages on the county website.

The event is free and light refreshments will be provided.

The Harford County Office of Watershed Protection & Restoration seeks to improve the health of the streams, rivers, lakes and estuaries located in Harford County. For more information, visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1841/Harford-Streams or like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HarfordStreams/.