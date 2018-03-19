Fawn View Farms, The Bayou Restaurant Win 2017 Harford County Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Awards

From Harford County government:

Harford County government, in partnership with Maryland Environmental Service, has awarded its 2017 Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Awards to Fawn View Farm and Fawn View Manor Farm of Pylesville, and The Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace. These annual awards, now in their third year, promote environmental conservation by celebrating local organizations that offer innovative and successful recycling and waste reduction programs for their employees, customers, and the community.

Fawn View Farm and Fawn View Manor Farm together comprise a 200-cow dairy and crop farming operation, and are innovative leaders in agricultural recycling. In addition to paper, plastic, organics, scrap metal, pallets and waste oil, they recycle agriculture plastic. To date the farms have recycled 600,000 feet of this white plastic wrap used to contain silage, or winter-feed, for cattle. The Fawn View farms also encourage others in the farming community to reduce waste by recycling agriculture plastic.

The Bayou Restaurant is a small business in operation since 1949 and an active member of the Harford County community. While growing in their recycling efforts, the restaurant focused this year on increasing their recycling of oyster shells. To date, The Bayou Restaurant has recycled over 500 pounds of oyster shells, which were transported to the University of Maryland’s Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge. From there, shells are reseeded with live baby oysters and later placed in the Chesapeake Bay to help clean the water. Oysters are amazing purifiers; just one oyster can filter 50 gallons of water per day.

Harford County businesses and other organizations that work to recycle and reduce waste are encouraged to apply for the 2018 Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Awards. Applications are due by February 1, 2019 and are available at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/199/Business-Recycling-and-Waste-Reduction-A. For more information, please call 410-638-3417 or email wdori@menv.com.

Harford County supports recycling and waste reduction to reduce individual impacts on our environment through the conservation of resources. Recycling services are available curbside through private haulers or at the Harford Waste Disposal Center in Street. Waste reduction strategies include buying in bulk, reducing packaging, and providing materials that are reusable rather than disposable. More information is available at www.harfordrecycles.org.