Boardman on Sheriff Gahler: “I Would Like To Know How Much The Gun Industry Is Giving Him”

From Christopher Boardman, candidate for Harford County Sheriff:

Sheriff Jeff Gahler offers false arguments, but then he does not really have a record to point to. He is “disappointed” that I don’t “support” the 2nd Amendment. Really? Is he afraid I am going to single-handedly repeal it? That I will get majorities in both houses of Congress, the President’s signature, then majorities in three-fourths of the legislatures in the U.S. If this really scares you, Jeff, I think you are overestimating me more than a little, but I thank you for having such a high opinion of my abilities.

This is actually a common tactic by those such as Mr. Gahler who don’t want any limitations on guns at all. I’m against assault weapons; according to our chief law enforcement officer I am “against” the 2nd Amendment. To him it’s more important that people get these weapons; what they do with them isn’t his problem, apparently, but it really is his proble/ We have a serious gun safety issue in our society, and Sheriff Gahler is out there leading raffles for assault rifles. Is that public safety?

Just last week a man shot himself to death with a handgun, apparently stuck it in his pants pocket and it went off and he likely bled to death because he may have hit his femoral artery. I haven’t seen the autopsy report but that is my guess what happened. In a previous letter from months ago I wrote about child safety, how children and their companions and parents are shot because guns in the house are left unsecured. Again Mr. Gahler is not interested. When I am elected sheriff we will have a public campaign for gun safety to try to prevent these kinds of accidents and we will attempt to get back as many guns as we can get back fro people who no longer want them.

For that proposal the sheriff had sarcasmas he is not interested in gun safety. That is why we are having this argument and why he has an election opponent.

I would like to know how much the gun industry is giving him. This will be very instructive.

Christopher “Krist” Boardman