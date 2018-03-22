Boardman on Sheriff Gahler: “I Would Like To Know How Much The Gun Industry Is Giving Him”

From Christopher Boardman, candidate for Harford County Sheriff:
Sheriff Jeff Gahler offers false arguments, but then he does not really have a record to point to. He is “disappointed” that I don’t “support” the 2nd Amendment. Really? Is he afraid I am going to single-handedly repeal it? That I will get majorities in both houses of Congress, the President’s signature, then majorities in three-fourths of the legislatures in the U.S. If this really scares you, Jeff, I think you are overestimating me more than a little, but I thank you for having such a high opinion of my abilities.
This is actually a common tactic by those such as Mr. Gahler who don’t want any limitations on guns at all. I’m against assault weapons; according to our chief law enforcement officer I am “against” the 2nd Amendment. To him it’s more important that people get these weapons; what they do with them isn’t his problem, apparently, but it really is his proble/ We have a serious gun safety issue in our society, and Sheriff Gahler is out there leading raffles for assault rifles. Is that public safety?
Just last week a man shot himself to death with a handgun, apparently stuck it in his pants pocket and it went off and he likely bled to death because he may have hit his femoral artery. I haven’t seen the autopsy report but that is my guess what happened. In a previous letter from months ago I wrote about child safety, how children and their companions and parents are shot because guns in the house are left unsecured. Again Mr. Gahler is not interested. When I am elected sheriff we will have a public campaign for gun safety to try to prevent these kinds of accidents and we will attempt to get back as many guns as we can get back fro people who no longer want them.
For that proposal the sheriff had sarcasmas he is not interested in gun safety. That is why we are having this argument and why he has an election opponent.
I would like to know how much the gun industry is giving him. This will be very instructive.
Christopher “Krist” Boardman
Cecil REDNECK says
The why don’t you check the public campaign finance database and find out? After all, it tells me you have a problem being able to submit your reports on time and have paid more in fines than you have raised. Yeah, that is the kind of person I want overseeing a multi-million dollar budget. Stick to your hate speech. You will have more luck.
OnPoint says
LOL! I just looked. It says one of his cases was referred to the state prosecutor for failing to pay late fees. OMG how incompetent can one man be?
DrCrazyMan says
Does anyone else think this guy has a mental disorder of some sort?
OnPoint says
Know before you ask says
I don’t know the answer to your question but you are going to look really stupid if the answer is none. I would hope that a person who wants to be sheriff would know that answer before asking the question. After all that’s what any good cop would do.
Deputy Dog says
Do you really think he needs help looking stupid? Can’t be bothered with apologizing for his hate speech either I see.
HarfordOldTimer says
Runs at least 7 times, does not know how to access online public records for information
Elect Boardman
2014 Harford County Council President
2010 Congress – Congress – 2nd District
2008 Harford County Council District A
2006 Congress – Congress – 2nd District
1998 Harford County Council District A
1996 Congress – Congress – 2nd District
1986 Harford County Council District A
McLovin says
Boardman – Synonymous with loser.
Tom Payne says
This idiot has run this many times and doesn’t know he can check the finance reports? Is this really the competence of the Democratic party. Very sad.
Charles says
Im going to assume your suspicion is based on the noion that guns are bad and not people. Im going to retort by saying 99.5% of responsible gun owners/voters in the county will disagree with you.
Chilling in Bel Air says
Nuts will find away to kill if that’s their intent and all the gun laws in the world won’t change that along with metal detectors, better mental health, stricter enforcement of existing laws, etc. It really doesn’t matter how many guns Jeff and Aaron give a way or how many Boardman would grab. Just face the fact we all die. Some will go in more violent and unpleasant ways. Boardman won’t win since Harford’s majority folks that vote will be the conservative brand that enjoys the job the sheriff is doing. Nobody is taking him -Boardman -seriously. So about all good Boardman is doing – which is relevant is raise the opposite side of a hot topic issue. Which is probably a good thing. Group think and walking in lock step have a way sometimes of leading to group atrocities and walking in goose step.
why now says
You are running for a government position and you are not willing to up hold the Constitution???? Why not shred the 1st so people like you who freely use it cannot use it as they please? The fact is guns do not make the top 10 list of ways people kill. Are you willing to do away with privileges that people use to kill?? There is no law you can write there is no Right you can take away or shred that would prevent the killing we see. Until people like you understand that it is a people problem and not a object problem nothing is going to change. The problems are not guns or any other means of killing it is a society that refused to put the blame on where it belongs. And this goes for just about anything going on in this country. Until we hold people accountable for their actions why would they not do as they please? This country has taken the easy way out. The fact is we come up with reasons why people do harm to others instead of looking them in the eye and say you are the problem.
Pw3 says
I want assault syle weapons banned.
Assault Lib says
I want all assault style liberals banned
call them like you post them says
idiot
On the Mark says
Please educate me, what makes a gun an “assault style weapon”?
Voter says
Mr. Boardman,
What do you plan to do? If elected, (god forbid) you will need to act. It appears to me; the average voter that all that you have been capable of to this point, is complaining about how everyone else does things, and their beliefs. You seem to know more about Sherriff Gahler than yourself. How has that helped you in previous elections? Explain to us, how you are the better choice? My gut tells me that you can’t. That is the take away my friends.
Finger-pointing, Hate Speech, and Mud-Slinging. That’s all you have. We deserve a lot more.
Andrea says
Again….I cannot get past the spelling and grammatical errors. If you were a writer…a published one by all of your own accounts…how is it you cannot write a simple letter without an error in every other sentence- many of which are run-ons. If you are that horrid at something you spent your life doing WHY in God’s name do we think you might be good at something you have no experience in.
way cool Bel Air says
Forget about how much money is coming in from which donor. I have been looking at this all wrong. Maybe Boardman and Gahler and we all can join in on this way cool idea. Guns don’t kill people – the misuse of guns by people kill people. So forget about the ban on AR-15 – and lets get together and make pot legal in Harford and Maryland. Pot never killed anybody. And while we’re at it – bring back cocaine! Before the 30’s it was legal – cocaine has never jumped off the table and forced itself down somebody’s nose, it never killed anybody. It was the person misusing it. Wow – the possibilities are now endless to have a way cool society, mellowing out together. Way cool.
SoulCrusher says
Krist, the terms Constitutional Officer and Abrogation of Rights don’t go well together. Neither does Constitutional Officer and Limitations of Rights. The issue you are running on has already been decided by this State’s legislature. Maryland has already got some of the toughest gun legislation in the country. If you think the General Assembly and the Senate did NOT consider the AR-15 in their recent legislation regarding the issue you’re running with, then you are mistaken. In light of the recent legislation already passed, I believe you campaign argument is moot so to speak. You are running for the Office of Sheriff and are echoing a national Democratic talking point that has already been determined in a State whose legislature is dominated by Democrats. The AR-15 is legal Krist. There has to be a better campaign issue for you to run on than this.
Freaking clownshoes says
Boardman watches cops on tv and now believes he should be elected one.
I suppose that he will watch law and order and expect to pass the bar.
He reminds me of the commercial “I am not really a doctor but I play one on tv”
I just wish he would shut his face hole already.
Tom Paine says
I call B.S. on Freaking Clownshoes. You can have your own freaking opinion but you cant make up your own freaking facts. Mr. Boardman investigated and wrote up true crime stories. Cant you access the internet before you make b.s. up?
http://www.citypaper.com/news/cityfolk/bcp-cms-1-1640828-migrated-story-cp-20140226-cityf-20140226-story.html
He called ths $h't poop says
Me thinks boardman has been playing to much Roshambo.
Donny Galbraith says
Boardman is an idiot. What must also be said is how Sheriff Jeff Gahler is destroying the Sheriff’s Office. Morale is at an all time low and Jeff spends 90% of his time in Annapolis. He does spend some time at HCSO that’s why his name is on the new cars when they are issued. He did made a campaign promise to reduce specialized units to put officers back on the road and he did. He reduced specialized units and added high payed civilian personnel like Erik Robey. If you don’t know Robey is a legislative liaison( whatever that is). He is also the guy that is most likely tasked with creating releases gain at Boardman and tasked with making dagger press posts supporting Gayler.
Uncle Jesse’s Boy says
Omg. Did you take a writing lesson from Boardman? English 101 might help.
Donny Galbraith says
If that’s what you think. But I seem to have struck a nerve and dispatched the grammar police. Now Gayler dispatches Chief Robey to attack me. Funny stuff
Matt says
What I find comical is the whole story, yet pretty much nothing. I work at HCSO and we are treated as nothing. I talk to my friends at HPD, BAPD, and APD and they are in a much better place. My buddy who went through the academy in 06 at BPD makes a ton more. So yeah who’s the low paid moron me.
Chukzla says
Mr. Boardman, what the sheriff’s saying is if you never been on the front line, you don’t understand the nature of defending your family, God knows 911 needs dispatch for service, even the sheriff knows anarchy is a society without order, especially theses time, I like Galher and he is a true man of integrity, So….I guest you need a real fight or two, whip his ass Galher, you’ll be fine!
Tom Paine says
Sheriff Jeff Gahler is a Republican political hack
. A bi-partisan majority supports increased gun safety control but far right Republican Gahler wants to loosen gun safety regulation so his friends at the NRA can sell more guns
. The Sheriff should be interested in reducing gun violence not sponsoring gun violence with his slogan “More Guns , Not Less”
Its time for a change
.
Its time to retire gun-nut far right Republican Jeff Gahler!
My name here says
What specifically is “gun safety control” and tell me without buzzwords or political related insults.
Buzzwords include, “universal background check” – “ban the (insert what you don’t like)” _ mental health screenings.
We already have “universal background checks.” Federal NCIC system that all states use.
Mental health screening – with the way health insurance and the business world is becoming, It’s going to be very difficult to find a lot of private practice physician’s to “sign off” on someone wanting to buy a firearm.
Hundreds of millions of firearms in America. It’s time to look past developing another law that actually won’t do anything.
harford county constitutionalist says
Please replace your moniker with something more appropriate, I don’t think Thomas Paine was interested in giving up his guns to the King… He made that pretty clear in Common Sense. What is gun safety control, is that banning guns? When you start asking specific questions those poll numbers fall apart. People will always say yes to the question do you think we should do something about the school shooting, they say no when you ask about banning semi automatic weapons.
SoulCrusher says
I’m still trying to figure out what they want banned. Maryland practically banned everything already. Maryland limited the number of rounds allowable in gun magazines. – http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/CriminalInvestigationBureau/LicensingDivision/Firearms/FirearmSearch.aspx
Ding Elberry says
Sarcasmas will be celebrated on December 29th to bridge the awkward period between Hanukkah/Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Martha says
I will not be voting for Boardman!
canis impetum says
Unbelievable. A candidate for public office offers his opinion of an incident (man dying after shooting self w/ handgun in pants) and assumes what happened rather than researching public information to determine actual facts. This is the kind of person people should elect as Sheriff? Don’t think so.
And “assault weapons”? Do we REALLY have to get into the semantics of weapons? Again? Assault weapons are used by the military and fire automatically. AR-15s and AK-47s and the such sold domestically don’t fire automatically, they fire semi-automatically just as most gas-operated pistols, hunting rifles, and shotguns do. If Krist wants to classify those firearms as ‘black scary guns’, then have the fortitude and conviction to do so. Otherwise, don’t cater to BS liberal agendas and focus on real problems.
Guns in the hands of people w/ no regard for others’ lives or in the hands of folks w/ mental health problems? Yes, that’s the real problem. Not the gun itself. People die every day from cardiovascular disease and auto wrecks, but we don’t blame food, lack of personal exercise, or the car. Rather we’re smart enough to blame personal choices and drivers’ habits or conditions for the outcomes.
Assuming facts and expressing opinions based on personal biases is a massive indicator of the unfitness of this man to serve as sheriff of anywhere. Don’t vote for him.
SoulCrusher says
I’m not going to condemn Boardman for bringing up the case you are talking about. It is a recent case and is a case of public record. As you have stated, he is speculating on certain aspects of how the man died, but a gun shot to the leg isn’t normally a mortal wound. I just wish he would focus on other issues and not the 2nd Amendment or the type of guns that the Democratic legislature has already classified. Krist has got to realize that local issues are more important than national Democratic talking points and if he wants to be the Sheriff he needs to seek out the local issues he could run on. He’d have a better chance pointing out that Gahler may be in violation of §2–304 in the State’s Personnel and Pensions Article or maybe even that his relationship with Penman’s campaign isn’t up to snuff. If he runs on the issue he keeps bringing up, I don’t think he has a chance…..
HYDESMANN says
Do you really think the gun industry or the NRA really cares what sheriff Ghaler says or does? The raffle was not for a assault rifle, they are virtually impossible for the general population to own.The idiot who stuck a loaded gun down his pants and shot himself might not be a bad thing. It’s called cleaning the gene pool.When you are elected sheriff i’m moving to Balto. City where it will probably be safer then with you in charge of Harford Co.
Tom Paine says
I call B.S. on Mr. Hydesman
: Hydesman says “The raffle was not an assault rifle,,,”
The raffle was for an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. That is an assault rifle!
You can have your own freakin opinion, but you cant have your own freakin FACTs!
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/02/18/gop-candidate-in-maryland-raffles-off-ar-15-in-fundraiser.html
HYDESMANN says
Tom Paine, A assault rifle is a full automatic weapon ( hold the trigger and it will fire until you are out of ammo or the weapon fails) and like you stated the AR-15 is semi automatic. If the AR-15 is a assault weapon so is my 22 cal plinker which I got when I was a kid ( semi auto).
Tom Paine says
I call B,S. on Mr. Hydesmann again:
Mr. Hydesmann has drunk the NRA propaganda.. The Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 banned “semi-automatic assault rifles” . Look it up!
The “assault weapon” designation was originally adopted by the manufacturers and gun dealers!
In the late l990s the gun industry and NRA changed their minds when Calif banned AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles!
The Gun industry began to call the semi-automatic “modern sporting rifles” Its B.S.! Its a euphemism. Wake up !You ate the B.S. but its still B.S.!
SoulCrusher says
Oh my god. Would you two shut up. Neither one of you knows what an assault rifle is. I’m not allowed to own a gun and I know more about them than the both of you combined. An Assault Rifle is a weapon that is has selective modes of operation. One mode is semi-automatic, the other is fully automatic. These guns replaced rifles and sub machine guns for the militaries around the world so they could arm their troops with a standard weapon and not have two carry around multiple weapons to do the task that the one does. Talk about ignorance.
http://www.thefirearms.guide/blog/educational/assault-rifle
SoulCrusher says
Oh and I forgot to mention they may have a burst mode which shoots out 3 or 4 bullets per trigger pull, but that is irrelevant because a person can only own a semi-automatic rifle under current law without having to pay an arm and a leg for the permits and screening by both the Feds and the State. YOU CAN NOT GO TO A GUN SHOP AND BUY AN ASSAULT RIFLE AS THEY HAVE A MODE THAT IS FULLY AUTOMATIC. Now, stop it. I’m tired of hearing about it and I really wish these media organizations would stop spreading lies about everything they cover on TV. Including Assault Riffles……
A in B.A. says
Thank you Soul Crusher for saving me the time to educate those folks. Not that they will actually learn anything. After all, if the gun LOOKS scary, then it must be a terrible thing to own.
Mitch Goodson says
Sheriff Gahler wasn’t elected to be the spokesperson for the NRA. He had this school safety meeting and has done nothing to put new SRO’s in schools. It was all about politics but he will change nothing. He will just keep talking about gun rights.