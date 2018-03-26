Harford County to Offer Free “Stop the Bleed” Life-Saving Training

From Harford County government:

In recognition of National “Stop the Bleed” Day, Harford County will offer a free training for citizens to learn basic, life-saving actions that stop uncontrolled bleeding, the most common cause of preventable trauma death in the nation. The 90-minute training by the Harford County Department of Emergency Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 in the first floor conference room of the Harford County administration building at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air. Attendees must reserve a space in advance as class size is limited to 20 participants.

“In the time it takes to watch a movie, anyone can learn to save a life,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Citizens on the scene who know how to respond in an emergency support our first responders and the safety of everyone in our community.”

To reserve your space, please call 410-638-3569 or email kblowery@harfordcountymd.gov. Another session of Stop the Bleed is planned in April, with details to follow.

To learn more about Stop the Bleed, visit www.bleedingcontrol.org.