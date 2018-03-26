Harford County Property Tax Credit Applications Due by April 2 for Eligible Seniors, Retired Veterans

From Harford County government:

Harford County is accepting applications now through Monday, April 2 for eligible seniors and retired veterans to receive a 20% credit on their county property taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018. To qualify, citizens must be at least 65 years old, own a home with an assessed value of $400,000 or less, and meet one of the following two conditions. They must have either lived in the home for at least 40 years, or be a retired member of the uniformed services of the United States, the military reserves, or the National Guard. The tax break will be available in each of the next five fiscal years through legislation initiated by County Executive Barry Glassman and approved by the County Council. The term limit and eligibility requirements in Harford County’s legislation follows limits established in enabling legislation signed in 2016 by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Applicants for the property tax credit must document their eligibility with a copy of valid ID and a copy of the front page of their property deed or DD214 military forms, where applicable. Citizens may obtain a copy of their deed through the Clerk of the Court’s Land Records Office by calling 410-638-3474 or going online at https://mdlandrec.net/main/.

Complete eligibility requirements, instructions and applications are available on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/seniortaxcredit. Applications may be printed from the county website or picked up from the Harford County Department of the Treasury window at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air. Treasury window hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone who needs assistance filling out an application is encouraged to call Harford County Department of the Treasury at 410-638-3450 where staff has been dedicated to answer questions related to the tax credit.

A signed copy of the completed application and related eligibility documents should be mailed before April 2 to Harford County Government Department of the Treasury, Attn. Bill 17-021 Tax Credit; P.O. Box 609, Bel Air, Md. 21014. Applications may also be hand delivered to the Treasury window at any time prior to the deadline.

Successful applicants may receive the tax credit for up to five years; however, a separate application must be submitted by April 1 for each year in which the credit is sought. Information about the available tax credit will also be on the homepage of the county website www.harfordcountymd.gov, in Harford County’s senior centers, on social media, and at all 11 branches of Harford County Public Library.