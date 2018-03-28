7 New Homes Proposed on Connolly Road in Fallston

From Friends of Harford:
Development Advisory Committee
Meeting Notice
Connolly Farms Section Two
Meeting Time: Wednesday, April 4, 2018 9am (time now listed)
Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room
Connolly Farms Section Two Located east of Fallston Road (Route 152); north side of Connolly Road. Tax Map 55; Parcels 14 Third Election District. Council District B. Planner Jennifer.
Plan No. P103-2018 Create 7 new residential lots; 46.406 acres; AG. Received 03-07-18 Joseph D Deigert /BattagliaHomes/ Bay State Land Services.
Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN
Leave a Reply