7 New Homes Proposed on Connolly Road in Fallston

By Leave a Comment

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee
Meeting Notice

Connolly Farms Section Two
Meeting Time: Wednesday, April 4, 2018 9am (time now listed)

Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

AGENDA

Connolly Farms Section Two Located east of Fallston Road (Route 152); north side of Connolly Road. Tax Map 55; Parcels 14 Third Election District. Council District B. Planner Jennifer.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. P103-2018 Create 7 new residential lots; 46.406 acres; AG. Received 03-07-18 Joseph D Deigert /BattagliaHomes/ Bay State Land Services.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

