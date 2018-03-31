The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

Local Candidates Roche, Steve Johnson, Bridgette Johnson, McLhinney, Smith to Meet with New Harford Democratic Club

From the New Harford Democratic Club:

**APRIL 2018 MEETING**

*****GUEST SPEAKERS *****

New Harford Democratic Club
Monthly Meeting

Holiday Inn Express
1007 Beards Hill Road
Aberdeen, MD 21001

April 4, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

SPEAKERS;
1) Wini Roche Candidate for Harford County Council District F

2) Steve Johnson Candidate for Maryland House of Delegates District 34A

3) Bridgette Johnson Candidate for Harford County Council District E

4) Annie McLhinney Cochran Candidate for Havre De Grace City Council

5) Kirk Smith Candidate for Havre De Grace City Council

Comments

  2. Is this the same woman who did that “Where’s Wini” stuff a few years back? What are her qualifications?

    0

    Reply

  3. New Democrat Club? What happened to the Old Democrat Club and which one supports Chris Boardman’s hate speech? Perhaps both since hate is apparently the official position of today’s Democratic Party.

    0

    Reply

  4. And the democrats throw their undying support to a lying, thieving wife beater. Rellay folks, is the best you can do?

    0

    Reply

