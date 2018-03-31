Local Candidates Roche, Steve Johnson, Bridgette Johnson, McLhinney, Smith to Meet with New Harford Democratic Club

From the New Harford Democratic Club:
**APRIL 2018 MEETING**
*****GUEST SPEAKERS *****
New Harford Democratic Club
Monthly Meeting
Holiday Inn Express
1007 Beards Hill Road
Aberdeen, MD 21001
April 4, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
SPEAKERS;
1) Wini Roche Candidate for Harford County Council District F
2) Steve Johnson Candidate for Maryland House of Delegates District 34A
3) Bridgette Johnson Candidate for Harford County Council District E
4) Annie McLhinney Cochran Candidate for Havre De Grace City Council
5) Kirk Smith Candidate for Havre De Grace City Council
Comments
Carnival Bob says
Now we know who not to vote for in the Havre de Grace city council race.
Cecil's Whig says
Is this the same woman who did that “Where’s Wini” stuff a few years back? What are her qualifications?
Friends of Cecil says
New Democrat Club? What happened to the Old Democrat Club and which one supports Chris Boardman’s hate speech? Perhaps both since hate is apparently the official position of today’s Democratic Party.
DaddyRabbit says
And the democrats throw their undying support to a lying, thieving wife beater. Rellay folks, is the best you can do?