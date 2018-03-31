Sen. Cassilly: “The Legislative Process Tends to Become Locked in Mortal Combat with the Political Process”

From State Sen. Bob Cassilly:

Friends,

Next week is the last week of the 2018 Legislative Session for the Maryland General Assembly and a lot of important work remains unfinished. Key provisions of the Governor’s crime fighting legislation remain in limbo along with school safety bills, employment initiatives, and more. Unfortunately, this being an election year, the legislative process tends to become locked in mortal combat with the political process. As a result, good bills that have been in development for months and even years risk being hijacked to support or oppose purely political agendas. It is a struggle at this stage of the session for legislators to rise above the political rancor and simply do the peoples work in Maryland. Hopefully, the events of this holy season will inspire us onward to success.

Bob Cassilly

Senator, District 34