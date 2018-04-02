Registration Open for Harford County Mental Health & Safety Education Program; Free Wednesday Evening Classes

From Harford County government:
Harford County will offer a series of free classes on mental health and safety to raise awareness in the community and empower citizens to help others in crisis. Registration is now open for the weekly classes beginning on Wednesday, April 4 on topics including conflict resolution, suicide prevention, mental health, and first aid training.
All classes will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in the Harford County government building at 2220 Ady Road in Forest Hill. Participants must be 18 and most class sizes will be limited to 20 participants to allow for interactive training. Registration is required and citizens are welcome to choose any or all of the following classes:
April 4 Conflict Resolution Training
April 11 Mental Health Awareness Training
April 18 Suicide Prevention (QPR) Training
April 25 Stop the Bleed Training
May 2 Presentation: Harford County Public Safety Crisis Intervention Team
May 9 Hands-only CPR/AED Training
May 16 Harford County Public Schools Presentation: Growth Mindset & Mental Health Services in HCPS
Registration is available online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/mentalhealth or by calling 410-638-3569.
“When citizens are informed and trained to assist others, they strengthen our entire community,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “I would like to thank Harford County Public Schools for providing a presentation for this program and the Sheriff’s Office for their support through the Crisis Intervention Team. Most importantly, I encourage everyone to join in this effort to help our fellow citizens when they need it most.”
