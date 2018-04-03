Harford County Adds $1.2 Million to School Security Budget; School Resource Officers Planned in All Public Middle Schools

From Harford County government:
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman today announced plans to strengthen security in local public schools with nearly $1.2 million in new funding to be included in his proposed FY 2019 county budget. In a joint press conference with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Harford County Public Schools, and the Town of Bel Air, the county executive said that $773K of the total would be dedicated to expanding the school resource officer program. The remainder would fund the school system’s FY19 requests for security camera upgrades and bi-directional amplifiers to improve radio communications in schools. Identifying these plans as an initial step, County Executive Glassman said that they were the result of local officials working together in response to school violence and the national mental health crisis.
All of the county’s public high schools and four middle schools currently have school resource officers, which are funded by either Harford County government or the municipalities of Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace. Plans announced Tuesday would result in SROs in all nine of the county’s public middle schools. The new positions would bring the total county funding for SROs to over $2.1 million annually.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office screens, hires, and trains the county-funded SROs, a process estimated in this case to take nine months. Once the process is complete, the new county-funded SROs would be assigned to Fallston MS, North Harford MS, Patterson Mill MS and Southampton MS, in addition to the Alternative Education Program at the Center for Educational Opportunity. The Town of Bel Air announced Tuesday that it plans to fund the SRO for Bel Air MS.
In elementary schools, the Glassman administration has funded more than $7 million toward enclosing classrooms designed decades ago as “open classrooms” that now raise safety concerns. Most recently, the administration contributed nearly $4 million in FY 2018 to enclose classrooms at Bel Air Elementary School, the last such school in the county. That project is now underway. Prior funding was for William Paca/Old Post Road, William S. James, and Prospect Mill elementary schools. The county executive said Tuesday that he will continue to work with the school system and law enforcement on additional security measures for elementary schools.
Responding to the national mental health crisis, the county executive previously announced that $250K would be included in his proposed FY 19 budget for a 24-Hour Crisis Center for mental health and addiction. That project is planned in partnership with University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, the Harford County Health Department, and Healthy Harford.
Video of Tuesday’s announcement is available here:
Comments
Mom says
Thank you Mr. Glassman, Sheriff Gahler and Superintendent Canavan! I attended the town hall you had and glad to see such positive and fast follow up to the concerns expressed there.
Gahler for Governor says
I just posted this on another story where someone was complaining that nothing would come from the safety meeting they had – Gahler has another accomplishment under his belt! Glassman, Canavan, and Gahler, all stated this is a result of the John Carroll event and listening to the parents. Haters gonna hate, but Gahler is a get r done Sheriff!
Wondering in Bel Air says
where’s the money coming from? 2.1 for the full SRO program every year? How did teachers get their raises – by contracting out public works programs and getting rid of county employees? tax increases, etc? Is the same kind of action going to be required to fund this?
Spunky says
This wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t an election year
Randy Nix says
Gahler didn’t do anything this was all Barry Glassman.
Gahler Club says
Nope. Not a thing. He just put everyone together, planned and hosted the town halll, put a plan together for staffing and the court executive found the money. Keep being sad while Gahler keeps on working!
Marty says
I live in Bel Air Town and don’t think my tax dollars should go to this. Why is the Town paying for it. The board of Ed or County should be paying for it. I pay county tax and want to know where it’s going?? Time for Barry to go
Mo says
Agree. Town resident and Bel air shouldn’t be funding it.
Uncle Jessie says
Much better than the Boardman’s plan to shelter in place and wait to be killed.
SoulCrusher says
I definitely agree with you on this statement. Lock the door, pull the shade and usher them out the fire window……
ASK says
An NRA tax…
LMAO says
That’s awesome, both Parkland and Great mills had armed officers, How did that work out?
Just more spreading of taxpayers dollars around the good old boys network while doing absolutely nothing, How about we put a religious figurehead in each school and they can preemptively pray for the students not to get mowed down in a bullet storm, that should work…. right?
Hank says
Well, in Parkland they stuck some cowardly ROD in there as an SRO and he hid outside.
In Great Mills, the SRO immediately confronted the shooter and put a stop to it.
Knowing who the SRO’s currently are, who would likely be added as new ones under this program, and the type of active shooter training everyone within the HCSO regularly gets I feel confident in saying that should something like that happen here the result would not be Parkland.
LMAO says
The SRO in Great Mills did nothing to stop the shooting that had already occurred. The point you… as a sheep do not comprehend, is the thought of an armed officer stationed at the school who’s sole purpose is to deter a shooter from even considering it as a target DOES NOT WORK. If it did work the Parkland shooter would have gone to a school that didn’t have an officer.. This isn’t about safety, this is about spreading 1.2 million dollars to friends and families. JFC look at the millions just Harford county has spent under the guise that people think schools are some how safer with zero accountability. They have you in the corner and crapping your pants scared while you throw cash at them to make it all better.
Wake up.
nogoodwood says
What do you suggest they do then?
SoulCrusher says
Well, at least the SRO in Great Mills had the testicular fortitude to confront the shooter and gun him down. You can not prevent crime from happening, but you can deter and respond in a vigilant fashion. The SRO in Parkland was a cowardly failure. The SRO in Great Mills did his job. End of the story….
LMAO says
“Well, at least the SRO in Great Mills had the testicular fortitude to confront the shooter and gun him down”
WTF world do you live in where that is even close to what happened? Let me guess,,,,, Fox news… LOL. I hate to break it to you but the shooter killed himself.
SoulCrusher says
Well, I guess I’ll have to give you that one, but the SRO’s actions is what I expect an SRO to do. He didn’t hesitate and his bullet actually struck the boy’s gun. Initial reports were inconclusive. However, the situation may have turned out different if the SRO had not been there. The SRO’s intent was to end the situation and that boy had no where to go. I still say good job and I am in complete amazement that todays kids are actually doing this crap at the schools. Something is wrong with the upbringing process for these types of incidents to keep happening. It didn’t happen in my day… https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/27/us/maryland-school-shooting-cause-of-death-trnd/index.html
SoulCrusher says
And just for the record, I got my news from WBAL channel 11 on that day.
LMAO says
Where you are getting confused and trying once again to derail the conversation is the officers are not there to engage shooters. They are placed there as a deterrent so a shooter will go some where else and not engage a known armed professional. The last 2 shooting proves that is flawed thinking, the shooters didn’t care and in the case of Parkland even if the officer did engage he was clearly out gunned which was easily done at the local Wal Mat with a credit card.
What is happening here is elected officials are redistributing your money to their friends while telling people their children are some how be made safer with nothing to back up their claims. Ask the parents of the dead children how it’s working out so far…..
SoulCrusher says
I know what you are saying. Still, what is a better deterrent than knowing that an SRO will actually do his job if called upon. I’m sure there is someone out there thinking that SROs are going to be like bank security guards and never draw their gun. Well, we all know that in Great Mills the SRO will do his job. How’s that for a future deterrent? You don’t think the next guy will remember what happened?
Hank says
You need to wake up. The vast majority of active shooters will continue killing until confronted by armed police officers. Once confronted, most will then kill themselves and if they don’t do that they at least are focused on the officer, not unarmed civilians.
Maybe that killer at Great Mills would’ve shot himself right after shooting his ex or maybe he would’ve kept shooting his classmates. By immediately confronting him, the SRO took away his choice and the coward decided to shoot himself. The SRO did shoot him, by the way, he just didn’t deliver the killing shot.
And yes, among many other things, SRO’s are there to engage active shooters which beats giving the bad guys several minutes to kill at will while the closest officers arrive, find their way into the school, and then hunt down the killer.
Otis says
Some of the officers in schools are there because they get that overtime at the school events in high schools. I guess that is the perks of the job. Barney Fife at PMHS should find another place to go. He’s not very school friendly about doing his job.
Sal the plumber says
It shouldn’t take an election year to get this done.
Terry says
I am happy that RSO officers will be placed in schools if they do all schools and not just High and Middle Schools. Remember Sandy Hook was an elementary school!!!
I also think they need the right people to be in the schools .. Trained Officers .. Maybe this can help some Veterans find employment .. unfortunately in this world today all Grades K-12 need and deserve the same protection.. you are leaving our elementary school children vulnerable!
SoulCrusher says
I agree with you for the most part, but I would rather a career law man be an SRO or at least a veteran with 10 years of stateside law enforcement experience. Being in situations that our military men endure is not the same as situations here in the states. Let them have experience in policing civilians here in America before putting them in a school situation.
michael Humphreys says
The mental health part of this program is important. They should add parenting classes so that parents that need assistance with understanding and addressing potential signs of illness with their kids or friend of their kids.
A in B.A. says
The SRO confronted the shooter, which forced the shooter into a decision to either fight, or end his own life. Therefore, the SRO helped end the incident and is given due credit for having done so. These cowards usually off themselves as soon as they meet armed resistance. I don’t care if they do it to themselves or the police do it for them, so long as a LEO makes contact with them, it is usually game over. The St Mary’s Co Deputy Sheriff did his job appropriately and his rapid response helped minimize the damage done.
LMAO says
You are just making some wild assed guess of what you think might have happened. The reality is the boyfriend went to school with a pistol to shoot his girlfriend and kill himself. He accomplished the mission flawlessly.
If the officers mission was to protect the children and stop a shooting he failed, miserably.
Sorry, facts don’t lie and they don’t make up stories that never happened.
SoulCrusher says
Ummm, you can not stop crime from happening. You can deter. Deter means to discourage someone from doing something by instilling doubt or fear of the consequences. That’s it. Nothing else. You can expect a certain reaction to an event and the SRO did what I expected. I wouldn’t call this a failure on the SROs part because he did what he could in a horrible situation and the situation was over…..
T Lowe says
Screw your Second Amendment.
SoulCrusher says
It’s your Amendment too and it saddens me that you don’t wish to preserve something that is your god given right, while I have none of the rights that all of you have.
Hank says
Ok, what’s your solution, then? Banning guns is a non-starter for many reasons and there are already over 300 million guns in civilian hands in the US so they aren’t going away.
Gayle Tripp says
What a moronic comment. Exactly what I have come to expect from you, Hank.