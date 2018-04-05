Edgewood Man Killed in Wrong Way Crash On I-695 in Baltimore County

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into a wrong way crash on I-695 in Baltimore County early this morning that killed both drivers.

The first victim is identified as Jorene Long, 88, of York, PA. She was the driver and sole occupant of a 2003 Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim is identified as Sedrick L. Beasley, 54, of Edgewood, Md. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was driving a 2017 Ford Focus.

According to the preliminary investigation, Maryland State Police at the Golden Ring Barrack received a call just before 2:00 a.m. today reporting a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-695 at I-795. Moments later, another call was received reporting a crash on the inner loop of I-695 at Liberty Road.

Troopers responded and found two vehicles were involved in the crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle driven by Long was traveling the wrong way on the inner loop and struck the oncoming vehicle head-on. It is unknown at this time where Long entered the inner loop of I-695 headed in the wrong direction.

Troopers learned from Long’s family that she left her residence yesterday afternoon on an errand. When she did not return home last night, her family reported her missing to police in Pennsylvania.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. The investigation is continuing.