Edgewood Man Killed in Wrong Way Crash On I-695 in Baltimore County

From Maryland State Police:
Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into a wrong way crash on I-695 in Baltimore County early this morning that killed both drivers.
The first victim is identified as Jorene Long, 88, of York, PA. She was the driver and sole occupant of a 2003 Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second victim is identified as Sedrick L. Beasley, 54, of Edgewood, Md. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was driving a 2017 Ford Focus.
According to the preliminary investigation, Maryland State Police at the Golden Ring Barrack received a call just before 2:00 a.m. today reporting a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-695 at I-795. Moments later, another call was received reporting a crash on the inner loop of I-695 at Liberty Road.
Troopers responded and found two vehicles were involved in the crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle driven by Long was traveling the wrong way on the inner loop and struck the oncoming vehicle head-on. It is unknown at this time where Long entered the inner loop of I-695 headed in the wrong direction.
Troopers learned from Long’s family that she left her residence yesterday afternoon on an errand. When she did not return home last night, her family reported her missing to police in Pennsylvania.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. The investigation is continuing.
Comments
Amazing says
JFC….88 years old driving on the wrong side of the beltway at 2 in the morning.
Jubal Early says
We really need to make everyone over 70 retake the written and driving tests every three years to renew their license.
Khan says
True Incident.
Back when I was living in Virginia I was in line at the DMV Express to renew my registration, standing behind an elderly woman. I was about to advance to the window when she cut back in and asked for a handicap sticker for her car. The attendant ask “Why she needed a handicap sticker?” To which she responded, “I’m legally blind.”
… and you wonder why insurance rates are so high?
Jolene U. says
What an idiot. How many lives did this moron endanger?
Yup says
What a dumb comment. Clearly this was an instance of an elderly person who’s mental capacities are/were deteriorating. I mean, come on! An 88 year old person leaves home in the afternoon, doesn’t return by nightfall, is clearly still out there at 2am. What do you think granny was doing? Scoring smack down in west Baltimore? Don’t be an idiot.
Lila Parker says
Sorry, she was an imbecile. No sympathy for drivers who don’t deserve to be on the road.
Granny killed herself, and luckily no innocent victims.
B says
Did you read the article? She killed an innocent man from Edgewood.
Lila Parker says
My apologies, I missed that.
If this driver survived, she deserved the death penalty. Disgusting woman.
K Quinn says
If she had known issues and her family enabled her I hope they are all held financially liable.Seems like everyday we see a silver alert on the news, there are people and places available to help with issues like this. No excuse.
Lila Parker says
I agree! Hope they also pay the state government for the costs to any roads. Hit ’em in the pocketbook. No sympathy from me.