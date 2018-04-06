Boardman: Sheriff Gahler “Would Surely be Doing Harford County a Favor by Moving Out of It”

From Christopher Boardman, candidate for Harford County Sheriff and re-election to the Harford County Democratic Central Committee:

While some DAGGER readers have gotten very exercised about some comments of mine that Sheriff Gahler has quoted out of context, because Jeff does not have a credible record of his own to refer to and he does not address the subject of public safety in Harford County, it is time to set the record straight. I had responded to an email the late Sen. Wayne Norman sent me (while he was still alive, of course) inviting me to his fundraiser. I asked him how that would help me get elected sheriff of Harford County…

“What about a barbecue, Wayne? How will this help me get elected sheriff in Harford County if I spend $100 on your fund raiser in Cecil and then rub shoulders with Cecil rednecks who want to blow peoples’ heads off with guns? They should love Gahler who loves guns more than women while I am a peace and love kind of guy who believes children should be protected from loaded guns lying around the house.”

This comment about rednecks which Gahler took out of context because that is the sole basis for his campaign to get re-elected, was not even about Cecil County residents generally but about the kind of people I probably would see at Sen. Norman’s fundraiser. And of course it would be a waste of money and time to go to Norman’s fundraiser because even if those people could be convinced to vote for me they couldn’t anyway because they live in Cecil County and not Harford County as did the senator.

I know some people will not be satisfied with this explanation as long as I am still a candidate but I did go on to write Senator Norman:

“Cecil County is a beautiful place and there are very nice places in it, not the least of which is Port Deposit, which is one of my favorite places in the nation. I even wrote a novel about the fictional town of Port Heron based on Port Deposit, and it still may get published. The same could be said about Harford County but what can be said about both counties and a lot of other places is that people often make beautiful places ugly. And I don’t think that guns in peoples’ hands and homes make places look very attractive.”

If Sheriff Gahler is so offended by my comments and wants to protect the honor of Cecil residents, then maybe he should move to Cecil County. He would surely be doing Harford County a favor by moving out of it but this would not benefit Cecil in any way. If he has any comments about how to make Harford a better place from the vantage of public safety, that would certainly be more appropriate than inflaming our neighbors in the county to the north by quoting me out of context from an email that he may have pilfered from the late senator’s computer.

Christopher Boardman