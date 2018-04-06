Boardman: Sheriff Gahler “Would Surely be Doing Harford County a Favor by Moving Out of It”

From Christopher Boardman, candidate for Harford County Sheriff and re-election to the Harford County Democratic Central Committee:
While some DAGGER readers have gotten very exercised about some comments of mine that Sheriff Gahler has quoted out of context, because Jeff does not have a credible record of his own to refer to and he does not address the subject of public safety in Harford County, it is time to set the record straight. I had responded to an email the late Sen. Wayne Norman sent me (while he was still alive, of course) inviting me to his fundraiser. I asked him how that would help me get elected sheriff of Harford County…
“What about a barbecue, Wayne? How will this help me get elected sheriff in Harford County if I spend $100 on your fund raiser in Cecil and then rub shoulders with Cecil rednecks who want to blow peoples’ heads off with guns? They should love Gahler who loves guns more than women while I am a peace and love kind of guy who believes children should be protected from loaded guns lying around the house.”
This comment about rednecks which Gahler took out of context because that is the sole basis for his campaign to get re-elected, was not even about Cecil County residents generally but about the kind of people I probably would see at Sen. Norman’s fundraiser. And of course it would be a waste of money and time to go to Norman’s fundraiser because even if those people could be convinced to vote for me they couldn’t anyway because they live in Cecil County and not Harford County as did the senator.
I know some people will not be satisfied with this explanation as long as I am still a candidate but I did go on to write Senator Norman:
“Cecil County is a beautiful place and there are very nice places in it, not the least of which is Port Deposit, which is one of my favorite places in the nation. I even wrote a novel about the fictional town of Port Heron based on Port Deposit, and it still may get published. The same could be said about Harford County but what can be said about both counties and a lot of other places is that people often make beautiful places ugly. And I don’t think that guns in peoples’ hands and homes make places look very attractive.”
If Sheriff Gahler is so offended by my comments and wants to protect the honor of Cecil residents, then maybe he should move to Cecil County. He would surely be doing Harford County a favor by moving out of it but this would not benefit Cecil in any way. If he has any comments about how to make Harford a better place from the vantage of public safety, that would certainly be more appropriate than inflaming our neighbors in the county to the north by quoting me out of context from an email that he may have pilfered from the late senator’s computer.
Christopher Boardman
James says
Go away Boardman.
You will never be Sheriff. Go back to writing crap stories and pretending that you are someone…..
Gahler for Governor says
The funny part is this has shown us not only is Gahler a better sheriff, he is also a better writer!
Boringmans a fool says
That is the best apology you can think of for your hateful comments? We will be happy to show you the door out and we will be hanging on to our wonderful Sheriff!
McLovin says
You are quick to dismiss all of us with family and friends across the river. Thanks for doubling down on your distain and hate speech.
Hank says
Just think, we have 7 more months of this.
I think Sheriff Gahler and Mr. Boardman should have a live debate, but barring that Sheriff Gahler should probably just ignore Boardman. No point in arguing with a delusional idiot.
Cecil Voter says
WOW! Is he really this dumb? The scenery is nice in Cecil, but the people are rednecks and gun owners are beneath him? That is a special kind of stupid.
Sword of Light says
Doubling down on the douchebaggery
Chris says
Every time you do this Mr. Boardman, you lose more and more of us.
You are not qualified for the job you seek. That’s really everything.
Everything else is just extra.
MAGA says
I guess there are no gun owners in Harford County. This Boardman must have never read about something called the 2nd Amendment!
B says
If Boardman keeps digging at this pace he will be standing in his own Grand Canyon come election day.
Valen says
I thought this was a joke when I read the title and opening paragraph (the tone is very highschool-ish). CB, I don’t know you from Adam and I’m thinking that’s a positive for me. You’re old news already in my book. Please stop posting to the Dagger. Seriously. Please.
MyNameHere says
Boardman, get some help before it’s too late.
David Baker says
Mr. Boardman if you think being anti-gun,anti second amendment and anti redneck will get you elected in Harford County,you are a special kind of stupid. The last thing we need here is a liberal democrat for sheriff. Sheriff Gahler is a huge improvement over Jesse Bane. He has returned class,integrity,common sense and professionalism to the department. We are honored to have him. Please climb back into the hole you came from.
DSU Member says
Even Bane was smart enough to claimed he supported the 2nd Amendment.
Boardman Haters United says
Boardman, eat a bag of shit… you suck.
Registered Democrat says
I said it before and I will say it again, this is why our party is no longer the party I once was proud to say I was a part of. People like Chris Boardman holding any office with such hate and intolerance in his heart further damages the party and any hope of legitimate candidates being elected to office. Voters will see this as guilt by association and others are being be stained by Boardman’s vile beliefs.
What You Talkin Bout Willis says
This guy Boardman is a completely off his rocker. He claims to be a writer but he can hardly write at a 3rd grade level. He wants to be sheriff and his only qualification is that he wrote about police and met an old sheriff once. Oh yeah, and he hates guns and the constitution. If the rednecks he speaks of truly wanted to “blow peoples heads off with guns,” then wouldn’t there be a lot of people in Harford and Cecil Counties without heads? Boardman seems to still have his head, the problem is that it is filled with the jello he eats at the home.
Charlie says
Mr Boardman has been a jerk for so long he has perfected the art This election will result in the same outcome as his previous endeavors Failure!!’