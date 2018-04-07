Harford County Public Schools to Break Ground for New Havre de Grace Middle/High School

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools will ceremoniously break ground for the new Havre de Grace Middle/High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., rain or shine.

The event, which will be held at Havre de Grace Middle School, will include representatives from the Board of Education of Harford County, school system leadership, elected officials, and students and staff from Havre de Grace Middle School and Havre de Grace High School.

Visit hcps.org for more information about the construction project.