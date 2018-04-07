Harford County Public Schools to Break Ground for New Havre de Grace Middle/High School

From Harford County Public Schools:
Harford County Public Schools will ceremoniously break ground for the new Havre de Grace Middle/High School on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., rain or shine.
The event, which will be held at Havre de Grace Middle School, will include representatives from the Board of Education of Harford County, school system leadership, elected officials, and students and staff from Havre de Grace Middle School and Havre de Grace High School.
Visit hcps.org for more information about the construction project.
Comments
commoncore says
Harford County Public High Schools are at 82% capacity averaged out for the next five years. The taxpayers don’t need to take on this burden because some people thing it’s their turn. How about redistricting the students and close the under capacity schools.
Jim Ringsaker says
This isn’t about it being “our turn”, it’s about having a middle and high school that are in serious disrepair and desperately need replacement. Redistrcting isn’t the answer. Can Aberdeen handle the influx of the HDG students? Would you send some to North Harford? Havre de Grace is a growing community and your argument of average capacity is hollow and short sighted.
The boat has sailed on this argument, the funding is in place and on Wednesday I’ll watch shovels go in the ground.
Jim Ringsaker says
Oops, Thursday!!!!!!