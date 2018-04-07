Sen. Cassilly: Bills “Make the Incompetent and Neglectful Teachers the Most Protected Public Employees in Our State”

From State Sen. Bob Cassilly:
Friends,
I am very disappointed that the General Assembly voted this week to override Governor Hogan’s veto of Senate Bill – 639 / House Bill 1758. Those bills remove the authority county the Superintendents of Schools and Boards of Education currently have to dismiss teachers for incompetency or willful neglect of duty. That final authority will now be shifted to an arbitrator from outside of Harford County with no connection to our schools.
It is shocking to me that the General Assembly trusts our educational system with our children’s lives but does not trust them to decide whether to terminate a very small number of incompetent or willfully neglectful teachers. This is no way to run our schools. Our students, parents, and taxpayers deserve better. So do the overwhelming number of fantastic teachers who will now have to work even harder to cover for the very small minority of incompetent and willfully neglectful teachers who will now likely remain in place due to this new law.
SB-639 and HB-1758 effectively make the incompetent and neglectful teachers the most protected public employees in our State, far more protected than police officers. Under prior law, the very small number of teachers charged with incompetence or will full neglect were allowed a hearing. The County Superintendent of Schools would then determine the appropriate remedy, including a possible termination. That decision was then subject to the approval of the entire Board of Education. The new law will delay that process, tie it up in expensive arbitration, and shift the final decision to second guessing by an outsider who is not a part of the extensive educational establishment that we trust to teach and protect our children and to hire and train our teachers.
Supporters argue that the Bills impose “Due Process.” It is a shame to see that concept so misapplied. The intent of the new law is clearly not due process. Rather, it is to thwart the existing, extensive due process by which we currently remove incompetency and neglect, making it too expensive and risky for the Board to act. The considerable time and expense of terminating an incompetent or willfully neglectful teacher will now be subject to nullification at the whim of an outside arbitrator, leaving the Board and Superintendent standing helplessly and disempowered. The Board will also need to transfer funds from teaching children to paying the considerable expenses of arbitration.
While arbitration is an appropriate mechanism for resolving matters of policy (pay, benefits, and the like), it has no legitimate role in the disciplinary process. That is why I voted to sustain Governor Hogan’s veto of these very bad bills.
Bob Cassilly
Senator, District 34
The True Test of Government says
On what basis within a school system is a teacher deemed to be incompetent or willfully neglectful? Who constitute the hearing examiners who make a recommendation to the Superintendent? Are there appeals anywhere in the process?
To what extent should the perception of any possible “expense” (the most common word in the Senator’s statement) be of concern in a matter of justice?
Fred L. Rush, Jr. says
Well said Senator Cassilly, the old system had plenty of safegurards, this seems to be just another act to take away the authority of our Republican Govenor. This and other things were not a problem when we had a Democrat as Govenor.
SoulCrusher says
I can not say I disagree with Senator Cassilly on this and if a teacher is allowed to stay on while showing incompetence and neglect there is something wrong with the system. Now if you can only get some legislation passed that removes the politics from the classrooms and maybe even knock common core out of the system, you will probably have some new support for your efforts.
? says
“Those bills remove the authority county the Superintendents of Schools and Boards of Education currently have to dismiss teachers for incompetency or willful neglect of duty.”
What is an “authority county.” ?
Anyone?
Rammer Jammer says
The best I can figure is that it’s a typo and should read “remove the authority the county Superintendents of School and Boards of Education.”
Jim in Hickory says
If Bob Casilly wants to see the most protected public employees he needs to meet me at the Hickory WAWA any weekday morning and be prepared it ain’t going to be a “small number”.
Fred says
Awwww…we missed you Jimbo
Marshall Feldman says
Marshall in Baltimore
What about the incompetent and negletful administrators in the school system? Yes there are a few of them who should never have been promoted to administrative positions. I believe that prejudices that some administrators carry can lead to an effective teacher being terminated simply because an administrator decides he or she does not like a particular ethnic group within the teaching community. I think te legislation is good because it gets an independent arbiter involved to make an objective decision over any preconceived prejudices an administrator ay carry just to get rid of an otherwise effective and respected teacher.