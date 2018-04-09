Independent Film Screening and Discussion with Superintendent Canavan Set at HCC

From the Harford County League of Women Voters:

The World We Want is an independent documentary film that focuses on the inspiring stories of young people from around the world participating in the international civic education program Project Citizen. Tuesday, April 17, room 132, Edgewood Hall, Harford College, 6:00 pm

This Free movie will be presented in room 132 followed by a discussion led by Superintendent Barbara Canavan and a panel from the Social Studies Department of Harford County Public Schools. Please join us.