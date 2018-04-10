6 Harford County Public Schools Teams Advance to Destination Imagination Global Competition

From Harford County Public Schools:
Destination Imagination held its State-level competition at University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Ten teams from Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) competed, and six teams received a qualifying score to advance to the Global Competition in Knoxville, Tennessee at the end of May.
The following teams will advance:
Homestead/Wakefield Elementary School
Team Manager: Verna Hiser
Pawsome Prattlers, 1st Place, Drop Zone
Imblobs, 3rd Place, Treasure!
Hickory Elementary School
Team Manager: Brett Tourscher
Improv Ninjas, 2nd Place, Treasure!
Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School
Team Managers: Chris Kropp and Melanie Feathers
Hall’s Snack Attack, 2nd Place, Drop Zone
Bel Air Middle School
Team Managers: Eric Bennett and Chris Kropp
Bel Air Llama Leapers, 1st Place, Drop Zone
Bel Air High School
Team Managers: Catherine Kowalewski and Chris Kropp
Bel Air HS The Treehuggers, 3rd Place, Drop Zone
The full tournament results can be found at: https://www.marylanddi.org/wpcontent/uploads/2018/04/MD_DI_2018_State_Tournament-Results.html.
HCPS congratulates all of its teams that competed and wishes the six Global Competition finalists all the best as they prepare for their Knoxville trip.
Destination Imagination is a school-sponsored, problem solving competition where students must use ingenuity, creativity, and teamwork to collectively work through real-world problems.
For more information about Destination Imagination, please visit http://www.marylanddi.org/.
