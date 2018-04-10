6 Harford County Public Schools Teams Advance to Destination Imagination Global Competition

From Harford County Public Schools:

Destination Imagination held its State-level competition at University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Ten teams from Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) competed, and six teams received a qualifying score to advance to the Global Competition in Knoxville, Tennessee at the end of May.

The following teams will advance:

Homestead/Wakefield Elementary School

Team Manager: Verna Hiser

Pawsome Prattlers, 1st Place, Drop Zone

Imblobs, 3rd Place, Treasure!

Hickory Elementary School

Team Manager: Brett Tourscher

Improv Ninjas, 2nd Place, Treasure!

Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School

Team Managers: Chris Kropp and Melanie Feathers

Hall’s Snack Attack, 2nd Place, Drop Zone

Bel Air Middle School

Team Managers: Eric Bennett and Chris Kropp

Bel Air Llama Leapers, 1st Place, Drop Zone

Bel Air High School

Team Managers: Catherine Kowalewski and Chris Kropp

Bel Air HS The Treehuggers, 3rd Place, Drop Zone

The full tournament results can be found at: https://www.marylanddi.org/wpcontent/uploads/2018/04/MD_DI_2018_State_Tournament-Results.html.

HCPS congratulates all of its teams that competed and wishes the six Global Competition finalists all the best as they prepare for their Knoxville trip.

Destination Imagination is a school-sponsored, problem solving competition where students must use ingenuity, creativity, and teamwork to collectively work through real-world problems.

For more information about Destination Imagination, please visit http://www.marylanddi.org/.