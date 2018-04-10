Harford County Health Department Announces 2018 Rabies Vaccination Clinic Schedule

From the Harford County Health Department:

The Harford County Health Department is sponsoring its annual rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats, and ferrets that are at least 3 months old on Sunday, April 29th and Sunday, May 6th, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The cost is $8.00 per animal.

Only pets under the control of responsible persons may be brought to the clinic. Dogs should be on a leash. Cats and ferrets should be secured within cages. No animals other than dogs, cats and ferrets will be vaccinated.

The locations are as follows:

Sunday, April 29, 2018, 2-4 p.m.:

– Abingdon Fire Company — 3306 Abingdon Rd., Abingdon, MD 21009

– Harford County Equestrian Center—Parking at 702 N. Tollgate Rd., Bel Air, MD 21014

– Susquehanna Hose Company Division 4—911 Revolution St., Havre de Grace, MD 21078

Sunday, May 6, 2018, 2-4 p.m.:

– Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Dept. – 21 N. Rogers St., Aberdeen, MD 21001

– Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company– 3825 Federal Hill Rd., Jarrettsville, MD 21084

– Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company – 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa, MD 21085

– Darlington Volunteer Fire Company — 2600 Castleton Rd., Darlington, MD 21034

Pet owners are encouraged to download vaccination forms, available online at the health department’s website at www.harfordcountyhealth.com . For more information about the clinics, please call the Health Department at 410-877-2300 or visit the Harford County Health Department website.