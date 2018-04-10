Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway Announces New Locations for 18th Annual RiverSweep

The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

From the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway:

Come join us for our 18th Annual River Sweep to celebrate Earth Day
Saturday – April 21, 2018
8:30am-12:00pm

Partner with us to make a difference this Earth Day as we clean the shoreline of the Upper Bay, Susquehanna and North East Rivers, and their tributaries.

REGISTER by Tuesday, April 17th at www.upperbaytrails.com (click the “River Sweep 2018” link) or by contacting us at info@upperbaytrails.com or 410-457-2482 to receive a FREE lunch!

Meeting Locations:

Harford County
Tydings Park, Havre de Grace

Cecil County
Marina Park, Port Deposit
Exelon Trail at Octoraro Creek, Conowingo
Conowingo Creek Boat Launch, Conowingo
Community Park, Perryville
Boat Launch (& Garrett Island), Perryville

New this year:
9:00am Louisa Lane, Charlestown
1:00pm Eagle Point/Long Point, Charlestown

For more details, visit our website, www.upperbaytrails.com, or our Facebook page, LOWER SUSQUEHANNA HERITAGE GREENWAY.

*Boaters, kayakers and canoers are welcome to participate in cleaning the main shorelines as well as Garrett Island (and should meet at the Boat Launch on River Road in Perryville). We do not, however, have the ability to transport pedestrians to the island.

