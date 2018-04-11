Rep. Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan’s Retirement

From Congressman Andy Harris:
On April 11, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (WI-01) announced his plans to retire from Congress. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement after Speaker Ryan’s announcement:
“Under Speaker Ryan’s leadership, the House passed our nation’s largest tax reform plan since 1986 and reignited the American economy. Paul Ryan has honorably served the people of Wisconsin and the United States as a whole, and I am thankful for his nearly 20 years of service in Congress. I have full confidence that our next Speaker will share Paul’s commitment to the American people.”
Comments
fed up says
Yeah. Ryan only exploded the deficit by passing tax cuts that benefit the rich. You are such as asshole Andy Harris!
? says
Quite an accomplishment, record deficits adding to record debt and cutting taxes when the economy is booming. What does Andy propose we do economically when this blows up and are faced with another recession/depression?
Dr No needs to go says
Andy….. Ryan conducted polls and knew he would not win in November and facing a humiliating loss he decided to not run.
You’re facing the same outcome in November Andy, do yourself a favor and quit now