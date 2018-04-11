Rep. Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan’s Retirement

From Congressman Andy Harris:

On April 11, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (WI-01) announced his plans to retire from Congress. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement after Speaker Ryan’s announcement:

“Under Speaker Ryan’s leadership, the House passed our nation’s largest tax reform plan since 1986 and reignited the American economy. Paul Ryan has honorably served the people of Wisconsin and the United States as a whole, and I am thankful for his nearly 20 years of service in Congress. I have full confidence that our next Speaker will share Paul’s commitment to the American people.”