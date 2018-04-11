True Harford Democratic Club to Hold Democratic State Legislative Candidate Forum in Edgewood

From the True Harford Democratic Club:

The True Harford Democratic Club is sponsoring a forum for the county’s 2018 Democratic state legislative candidates on Wednesday April 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Harford Sheriff’s Southern Precinct at 1305 Pulaski Highway Edgewood near Route 152 Mountain Road. All ten candidates who have filed as candidates for state delegate or senator have been invited to participate in this event, and most have confirmed they will attend. The candidates will each be given a period to introduce themselves and explain their reasons for running and legislative goals if they are elected. They will also participate in a question and answer period.

This will be an excellent opportunity to listen to and compare the candidates before making your choices during the primary season. It will also be a good time to network with candidates, volunteers and others during the event.

Please plan on coming, and don’t forget to bring along anyone else who might be interested.

Information: 410-679-6704.