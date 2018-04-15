The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

Harford County Honors 911 Dispatchers for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

From Harford County government:

In recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, April 8 – 14, Harford County celebrates the dedicated county employees who answer and dispatch 911 calls, sending help when our citizens need it most. At the county’s 911 Call Center in Forest Hill Tuesday, County Executive Barry Glassman presented a proclamation and Harford County resident Heather Benson presented “tribute rocks” that she and her daughters Hannah and Ella painted to thank the professionals who are the “thin gold line” in public safety. Ms. Benson and her daughters have painted and gifted more than 200 rocks to 911 dispatchers around the country.

