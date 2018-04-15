Rep. Harris: “We Must Get Our Nation’s Finances in Order”

From Congressman Andy Harris:
On April 12, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected H.J.Res. 2, the Balanced Budget Amendment. The amendment would have amended the U.S. Constitution to require that Congress not spend more than it receives in revenue, unless Congress authorizes the excess by a three-fifths majority in each chamber. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement after the vote:
“The Balanced Budget Amendment would have been a common-sense addition to our Constitution. Considering the fact that the government has saddled future generations with a $20 trillion national debt, balancing our budget is a critical principle to get our nation’s finances in order. Now we should consider President Trump’s idea to cut some of the overspending in the latest Omnibus bill through rescissions.”
Taxpayer says
Why did Andy vote FOR the tax cut that added 1 Trillion to our debt?
Gary ambridge says
“We all must constantly be concerned that runaway spending will lead to unaffordable levels of federal deficit and debt.” Andy Harris
Dear Andy, the runaway spending that you referred to is caused, in large part, by the trillions of tax giveaways to billionaires and corporations which Republicans created built upon the backs of the middle class.
So please spare us your insinuation that the huge debt you have created to benefit the 1% should be balanced with spending cuts to life lines.
Harford Republican says
You just literally voted to make the budget deficit larger. Now lets all guess after giving your rich buddies more money you want to make up the shortfall from the poor, elderly and disabled. Andy you are the scum of the swamp.
Sky Pilot says
Both parties suck. Andy is trying to safe us when he didn’t give a crap with his previous votes. Just imagine what the deficit will look like when there is not full employment and the economy is running smoothly. Look out for the next recession when the deficit will skyrocket even more. It’s the Washington way.
Cecil's Whig says
He has to be kidding. he just voted for a tax “cut” that added trillions to the deficit, and now he wants to cut the overspending? What a buffoon.
WTF? says
Andy Boy is a pathologically lying hypocrite. Vote his foolish ass out of office!
Drain the swamp says
If you want to save money, why don’t you do something about Secretary Pruitt living the high life on the taxpayers dime. Private security details, special secure phone booth, first class flights on his preferred airline and telling staff to find something he can visit in Oklahoma just so he can fly home and have taxpayers pay for it. What a bunch of grifters.