Rep. Harris: “We Must Get Our Nation’s Finances in Order”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

On April 12, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected H.J.Res. 2, the Balanced Budget Amendment. The amendment would have amended the U.S. Constitution to require that Congress not spend more than it receives in revenue, unless Congress authorizes the excess by a three-fifths majority in each chamber. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement after the vote:

“The Balanced Budget Amendment would have been a common-sense addition to our Constitution. Considering the fact that the government has saddled future generations with a $20 trillion national debt, balancing our budget is a critical principle to get our nation’s finances in order. Now we should consider President Trump’s idea to cut some of the overspending in the latest Omnibus bill through rescissions.”