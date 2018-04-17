Youth’s Benefit Elementary School Dedication Ceremony Set for Saturday

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools will host the official Dedication Ceremony for Youth’s Benefit Elementary School on Saturday, April 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the school. Community members are invited to attend. Additional parking, with shuttle service, will be available at the Veronica Chenowith Activity Center at 1707 Fallston Road.

The event will include representatives from the Board of Education of Harford County, school system leadership, elected officials, and students and staff of Youth’s Benefit Elementary School. Light refreshments and self-guided tours will follow the formal ceremony.

The new Youth’s Benefit Elementary School is 149,000 square feet and is the largest single-building elementary school in Harford County. It is equipped with state of the art technology, including two computer labs and a TV studio. The building’s design features a courtyard in the center of the school to allow for all classrooms to have windows and natural sunlight. There are multiple vocal music and art classrooms, as well as one instrumental music room. The school is home to a beautiful media center, as well as an amazing gymnasium. Additionally, there are three playgrounds and a blacktop basketball court.