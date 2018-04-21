Boardman: If Elected Sheriff, “I Have Decided to Donate the Pay Raise to Harford Community College”

From Christopher C. Boardman, candidate for Harford County Sheriff:

Last year the incumbent sheriff Jeffrey Gahler persuaded the legislature to grant him an annual pay raise of approximately $30,000 starting with the next term

of office.

As one of those who opposed the raise, and who is running for sheriff this year, I have decided to donate the pay raise to Harford Community College for fifteen $2,000 annual scholarships for tuition for students based on need, if I am elected.

I have already spoken to officials at the college about this plan and they are amenable to it. I am also hopeful that others who wish to contribute to the new Harford County Sheriff’s Scholarship Fund will do so. Funding for higher education is both necessary and important.

My wife and I are very comfortable and we do not need the additional funds that would be in the raise. At the same time, we build a better community and future when we help our young people

advance their educations.

Harford Community College is the perfect organization to coordinate this effort and I know this from personal experience as I have studied and taken courses there in the past.

Christopher C. Boardman

Candidate for Harford Co. Sheriff