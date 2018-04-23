Man Ambushed, Shot in Parked Car in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Monday, April 23, 2018 at approximately 5:44 AM, a man entered the Aberdeen Police station suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers provided the victim immediate assistance and summonsed Aberdeen Fire and EMS. Once on the scene the victim, 62, was transported to John’s Hopkins Bayview where he is currently in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot while seated inside his parked vehicle outside of his residence in the 200 block of Angus Road. After the shooting, the victim immediately drove to the police station to seek assistance.

Investigators do not believe this shooting was a random act of violence. In August of 2016, police investigated a similar shooting involving the same victim who was shot while sitting inside his residence. That incident remains unsolved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Detective Sergeant Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-272-2121.