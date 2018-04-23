Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee Sponsors Havre de Grace Candidate’s Night

From the Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee:

Havre de Grace Candidate’s Night

Sponsored by OPAC

Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee

Are you interested in hearing where the candidates stand on issues that affect your quality of life? Please join OPAC for a moderated candidate’s forum.

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

5:30 – 7:30 pm

City Council Candidates Forum

The Cultural Center at the Opera House

121 N Union Avenue

Questions for the candidates may be submitted prior to the event by email hdgopac@gmail.com or questions are welcome to be submitted at the event.

Information: 410-939-0961