Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee Sponsors Havre de Grace Candidate’s Night

From the Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee:

Havre de Grace Candidate’s Night
Sponsored by OPAC
Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee

Are you interested in hearing where the candidates stand on issues that affect your quality of life? Please join OPAC for a moderated candidate’s forum.

Wednesday, April 25, 2018
5:30 – 7:30 pm
City Council Candidates Forum
The Cultural Center at the Opera House
121 N Union Avenue

Questions for the candidates may be submitted prior to the event by email hdgopac@gmail.com or questions are welcome to be submitted at the event.

Information: 410-939-0961

