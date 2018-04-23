Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee Sponsors Havre de Grace Candidate’s Night

From the Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee:
Havre de Grace Candidate’s Night
Sponsored by OPAC
Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee
Are you interested in hearing where the candidates stand on issues that affect your quality of life? Please join OPAC for a moderated candidate’s forum.
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
5:30 – 7:30 pm
City Council Candidates Forum
The Cultural Center at the Opera House
121 N Union Avenue
Questions for the candidates may be submitted prior to the event by email hdgopac@gmail.com or questions are welcome to be submitted at the event.
Information: 410-939-0961
Leave a Reply