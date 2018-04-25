Del. Glass: “I Promise to Continue to Stand Up to the Utility Companies Who I Believe are Overcharging for Electricity”

From Del. Glen Glass:

Dear Neighbor,

It is an honor and a privilege to serve you and represent Harford County within the Maryland House of Delegates. These past seven years have given me a new found appreciation for those that I serve on a daily basis. As your State Delegate, I would like to reemphasize the love and admiration I have for my district and constituents. To proclaim that it has been a pleasure serving you these past years would be an understatement.

This dedication to serving my constituents enabled me to sponsor more bills than any other delegate within the Harford County Delegation. My goal is to insure that the voices of my constituents are heard. By introducing numerous bills, which cover a wide spectrum of topics, I sought to assure that the various voices of my constituents would be represented.

BUDGET & TAXES

Operating Budget

The General Assembly passed Governor Hogan’s Fiscal 2018 Budget largely intact, with few changes made to the Governor’s initial proposal. As introduced, Governor Hogan’s Fiscal 2018 Budget contained no tax increases while being structurally balanced, and protected important priorities such as K-12 and higher education, environmental programs, and public safety. As your delegate I vote against all tax increases and for all tax cuts.

Governor Hogan’s budget proposal provided a record investment in K-12 education. This investment fully funds the mandates set by the General Assembly – every dollar that every jurisdiction in the state anticipates for education is completely funded. The budget also included funds to cap tuition increases to 2%, which the General Assembly maintained. Governor Hogan’s initiative to provide scholarships for low-income students to attend private school (BOOST) was also funded. The Governor’s budget also included an investment of $51 million towards the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund, and provided enhanced substance abuse funding as well as dollars to bolster contraband detection efforts in state correctional facilities.

After the General Assembly’s actions, the overall budget growth was 1.5% over last year, with General Fund Spending (the area the Governor and General Assembly have the most control over), growing by 0.5%. The budget also leaves over $950 million in reserve, to guard against potential revenue shortfalls over the year.

Capital Budget

Governor Hogan submitted a Capital Budget that held the line on borrowing but made important investments across our state. As submitted, two-thirds of the Governor’s Capital Budget was dedicated to education projects with dollars also dedicated to revitalization, economic development, and tourism projects across the state. Even with these important investments, the Governor’s Capital Budget submission was cautious. With the massive expansion of borrowing under the previous Administration, debt payments are quickly growing. The revenue that covers those costs comes from the State’s Property Tax and has not been growing at the same rate. This puts pressure on Maryland’s entire budget in the out-years, so restraint is required. The Governor capped borrowing at $995 million in fiscal 2018. The General Assembly exceeded that cap by $70 million.

Fiscal Responsibility

When he submitted his budget, Governor Hogan also submitted two pieces of legislation with the goal of ending Maryland’s chronic cycle of revenue shortfalls and structural deficits.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2017 ensures that Maryland is better-prepared to deal with the challenges that may come along, associated with these changes. The bill eliminates the practice of using occasional, temporary revenue spikes to fund known recurring future expenses. During years with a revenue surplus, excess income will automatically be moved into the state’s rainy day fund – this extra revenue will be available to use for years to come when revenues fall short. The Governor’s proposal was incorporated into HB 503 – State Budget – Appropriations – Income Tax Revenue Estimate Cap and Revenue Stabilization Account, which passed the House and Senate and was signed by the Governor on March 31st.

The Common Sense Spending Act of 2017 will ensure that future budgets prioritize key expenditures such as education and health care, while giving leaders the flexibility to trim excessive cost increases that exceed revenues. Unfortunately, the General Assembly did not pass this initiative.

Tax Relief

HB 100 – Income Tax Subtraction Modification – Retirement Income of Law Enforcement, Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services Personnel – identical to Governor Hogan’s Hometown Heroes Act, this bipartisan initiative gives tax relief to First Responders and Emergency Response Personnel. The first $15,000 of retirement income for first responders and emergency personnel who are at least 55 years old will not be subject to state tax. Maryland already has a similar program for military retirees and I am hopeful that we will soon be able to grant more tax relief for all types of retirement income.

JOBS & ECONOMY

Paid Sick Leave

One thing that was abundantly clear at the end of the 2016 Session was that the General Assembly would pass some type of “paid sick leave” bill this year. Similar measures have been introduced over the last several years, and some have passed the House but languished in the Senate. Legislation that nearly passed in 2016 would have been incredibly burdensome to businesses and stifling to job creation in the state.

In the 2017 Session, Governor Hogan introduced a common-sense paid sick leave initiative that would address the needs of employees without weakening our state’s business climate. The Governor’s proposal was a fair, flexible, and consistent approach that would have benefitted employees while also protecting job creators, and included tax incentives as recommended by the Augustine Commission.

The Governor’s initiative would apply to employers with 50 or more employees, providing up to 40 hours of accrued “paid time off”, that could be used for any reason. Employers with less than 50 employees would receive a tax credit to incentivize providing the benefit.

Rather than move forward with Governor Hogan’s common-sense proposal, the General Assembly instead pushed forward with HB 1 – Labor and Employment- Maryland Healthy Working Families Act. This legislation mandates up to 40 hours of “sick and safe” leave for employees who work for businesses with 15 or more employees. In addition, HB 1 carries heavy fines for non-compliance. This extreme bill also requires paid sick leave for part-time employees who work as little as 8 hours per week, and it does not exclude temporary seasonal employees. These provisions would allow a teenager working after school, as well as summer workers in Ocean City will qualify for paid sick leave.

The greatest concern regarding this bill are the employees that could lose their “paid time off”. Many employees get PTO that can be used for any situation – illness, vacation, etc. With the state requiring mandatory sick leave, employees may lose their flexible PTO as it is reclassified and can only be used for “sick leave”.

I supported amendments that would add the fair, flexible, and consistent portions of Governor Hogan’s common-sense paid sick leave initiative. Unfortunately, those amendments were rejected and I could not support this extreme bill.

SB 317 – More Jobs for Marylanders Act of 2017 is Governor Hogan’s jobs initiative that will spur job growth by providing tax incentives for new and existing manufacturers to hire more employees. The bill targets jurisdictions across Maryland while giving priority to areas where job growth is not keeping pace with the rest of the state. These new business entities are required to offer job skill training programs or educational programs in order to foster a pipeline of potential workers. The More Jobs for Marylanders Act of 2017 will provide increased employment opportunities for areas across the state that need it the most.

War on Washington

Unhappy with the results of the 2016 Presidential Election, the Democratic majority in the General Assembly spent a significant amount of time on legislation to “fight back” against the policies, or assumed policies, of the Trump Administration. In every instance, they put their political agendas before the wellbeing of the citizens of our state.

Giving Unlimited Power to the Attorney General

SJ 5 – Attorney General-Powers-Maryland Defense Act of 2017 is a Joint Resolution of the General Assembly giving the Maryland Attorney General unprecedented power to sue the federal government however he sees fit. In the past, various Attorneys General have been granted authority to sue the federal government on specific issues. However, this legislation goes much further than that and gives the Attorney General wide berth to sue the federal government on any policy he disagrees with. This power is not just limited to challenging Executive Orders, but also measures constitutionally passed by Congress. SJ 5 passed the House and Senate. Because it was a Joint Resolution, the Governor does not have the power to veto the legislation. It was signed by the Speaker of the House and Senate President.

The process in passing the resolution was disingenuous as the Attorney General’s office said they could perform these tasks with their existing budget. However, the very day the resolutions passed the House, HB 913 – Attorney General – Powers- Maryland Defense Act of 2017, there was a hearing held in the Health and Government Operations Committee. This bill mandates an additional $1 million dollars per year (at minimum) to the Attorney General’s budget to hire up to five additional attorneys to handle lawsuits against the federal government. This bill passed the House and the Senate.

Battling Beltway Boogiemen

HB 1134 – Maryland Financial Consumer Protection Commission – this bill creates the Maryland Financial Consumer Protection Commission, a new entity staffed by the Office of the Attorney General comprised of politicians and their political appointees, to study the POSSIBLE impacts of ANTICIPATED changes to federal financial regulation laws. The Commission must report back recommendations to the General Assembly by the end of the year.

Shielding Failing Schools

To “protect” Maryland’s schools against what they call alleged “Trump/Devos Privatization Agenda”, the General Assembly passed HB 978 – Protect Our Schools Act of 2017 – a bill pushed by the state teacher’s union that weakens accountability standards and creates barriers for the state to intervene in failing schools. Both the Washington Post and Baltimore Sun Editorial boards have come out against the bill, with the Sun saying “We agree with Mr. Hogan that it represents more direct meddling by the General Assembly into the state school board’s business than is wise.”

Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), the State Board of Education will be devising a new accountability system for school performance. HB 978 ties the hands of the State Board and dictates how it will devise this system.

The bill bars the State Board of Education from emphasizing student achievement when it establishes this accountability system. It limits the measures of actual school effectiveness, such as student achievement and graduation rates, to only 65% of a school’s accountability rating. The bill instead favors factors such as teacher satisfaction, small class sizes, low teacher-to-student ratios, and a healthy and supportive school culture. Such a low accountability rating makes it much more difficult to identify the schools that are failing. Not only that, but with this bill’s passage, Maryland will have the weakest accountability system in the entire country. Maryland could be risking over $248 million per year if these low accountability standards are found to be out of compliance with federal standards.

The most troubling aspect of this bill is that it traps children in failing schools. The bill not only makes it harder to identify failing schools by weakening standards, it also ties the hands of the State Board of Education when it comes to taking measures to get failing schools on track. Students in failing schools are trapped in those failing schools for three years before the State and local school districts are permitted to intervene.

We have a Constitutional and moral obligation to provide a quality education for every child in our state, regardless of their zip code. The pattern of allowing children to languish in failing schools for year after year as the powerful teachers union continue to protect bad schools and put up smoke screens like HB 978 must end. The bill passed the House and Senate.

Governor Hogan wisely vetoed this disgraceful legislation, but his veto was overridden.

Protecting Obamacare

SB 571 – Maryland Health Insurance Coverage Protection Act: This bill establishes the Maryland Health Insurance Coverage Protection Commission to monitor potential and actual federal changes to Obamacare, assess the impact of such changes; and provide recommendations for State and local action to protect access to affordable health coverage.

Endangering the Public

HB 1362 – Criminal Procedure – Immigration – Community Trust: Less than a week after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a Rockville high school by two undocumented immigrants, the House of Delegates passed this bill that essentially makes Maryland a Sanctuary State. This legislation prevents state and local law enforcement from complying with immigration detainers. I supported an amendment to exempt from this bill those people who the Department of Homeland Security suspects of terrorism, espionage, or threats to national security; those convicted of gang activity; and those convicted of felonies such as armed robbery, murder, and sexual assault. Unfortunately, this reasonable amendment was rejected. The bill passed the House and Governor Hogan promised to veto the bill should it come to his desk. After a tremendous public outcry and a great deal of grassroots pressure on the Senate President and the members of the Senate Committee hearing the bill, the bill could not gain enough votes to move out of committee and it died in the Senate.

Fighting Against Democracy

SJ2 – Constitutional Convention – Amendments – Repeal: These House and Senate Resolutions rescind the four calls for Constitutional Conventions passed by the General Assembly since 1939. Once passed, it is believed such calls never expire. The four calls for constitutional conventions are: a House Resolution in 1939 calling for limitations on the federal taxing power; a Senate Resolution in 1965 calling for legislative autonomy concerning the apportionment of State legislative bodies; a House Joint Resolution in 1973 calling for the allowance of school prayer in public schools; and a Senate Joint Resolution in 1975 calling for a balanced federal budget.

I supported an amendment that would preserve the call for a Constitutional Convention calling for a balanced federal budget. One of the reasons the Resolution lays out for rescinding all of the calls is that such calls bind current generations to decisions made in a different time and culture, and these generations should not be bound by outdated decisions. I believe the need for a balanced federal budget is not only a legitimate need of this generation, but also for generations to come. Our national debt is rapidly approaching $20 TRILLION. That is over $60,000 for every man, woman, and child in this country, and over $165,000 for every taxpayer! Without a balanced budget in Washington, this will only grow. The lack of a federal balanced budget will haunt not only this generation but many to come.

Unfortunately, this amendment was rejected and I could not support this legislation.

Protecting Liberal Priorities with Taxpayer Dollars

SB 1034 – Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission – Recording and Distribution during Legislative Session – Funding this bill sets a dangerous precedent of replenishing lost federal funding with state tax dollars. The bill provides that any loss in federal funding for Maryland Public Television – the difference between the amount anticipated and amount realized – must be backfilled by the General Fund. The bill also provides funding for a limited amount of video taping of floor sessions during the last two weeks of the 2018 General Assembly Session.

HB 1083 – Health – Family Planning Services – Continuity of Care this is yet another bill that replenishes lost federal funding with state dollars. In this case, those state dollars will be directed to Planned Parenthood should it be defunded on the federal level.

PUBLIC SAFETY

SB 308 – Protecting Victims of Sex Trafficking Act of 2017 – this bill further defines sexual abuse to include sex trafficking, regardless of whether the sexual abuse was committed by a parent or any other person who has responsibility for supervision of a child. Current law requires local agencies to have evidence of an alleged offender’s relationship to a victim in order for law enforcement to investigate. This legislation will give authorities the ability to more effectively prosecute sex traffickers.

Heroin and Opioid Abuse

There can be no understating of the vast reach of the opioid crisis in our state. We lose five Marylanders per day due to fatal opioid overdoses. In 2016 there were over 23,000 non-fatal accidental opioid overdoses. There is no part of our state that is immune to or safe from this epidemic, it touches every region of our state and every demographic.

Since taking office, combating the opioid epidemic has been a top priority of the Hogan Administration. In 2015 he created the Heroin and Opioid Emergency Task Force, bringing together experts in the fields of prevention, education, enforcement, and treatment to study Maryland’s epidemic and make recommendations on how best to eliminate this plague. Governor Hogan has also signed a number of pieces of legislation aimed at targeting the heroin and opioid epidemic, including the Justices Reinvestment Act, which emphasizes treatment over incarceration for those battling addiction. In January, Governor Hogan introduced a series of initiatives and a budgetary investment of over $20 million focused on prevention, treatment, and enforcement. In response to the sharp increases in heroin and fentanyl-related deaths in our state, and to better-enable state and local coordination to respond to the crisis, Governor Hogan declared a State of Emergency in March of this year.

A number of bills were passed this session that will continue the fight against the opioid crisis in Maryland. They focus on three areas: prevention, treatment, and enforcement.

Prevention

Understanding that the opioid epidemic in part stems from a dramatic increase in the number of opioid medications prescribed by the medical community, the Administration also proposed legislation aimed at stopping addiction before it starts. HB 1432 – The Prescribers Limits Act of 2017, requires that when prescribing opioids for the treatment of pain and based on their clinical judgement, physicians prescribe the lowest effective dose in a quantity that is no greater than what is needed for the expected duration of pain.

HB 1082/SB1060 – Heroin and Opioid Education and Community Action Act of 2017 (Start Talking Maryland Act) this bill requires the State Board of Education to implement a program of drug addiction and prevention education in schools that includes instruction related to heroin and opioid addiction and prevention including information related to the lethal effect of fentanyl. The instruction will be delivered in grades 3-12. The bill also requires local boards of education authorize a school nurse or other personnel to administer overdose-reversing medication to a student or other person on school property. The bill also requires institutions of higher education to establish a policy on heroin and opioid addiction and prevention that includes awareness training, educational resources on prevention, the storage of overdose-reversing medication on campus and the training on its administration.

Treatment

HB 887 – Health Insurance – Prior Authorization for Drug Products to Treat an Opioid Use Disorder – Prohibition removes a barrier to treatment by preventing an insurance carrier from requiring a prior authorization to pharmaceuticals used to treat opioid addiction.

HB 1329/SB 967 – Heroin and Opioid Prevention Effort (HOPE) and Treatment Act of 2017 this bill includes measures related to prevention and treatment, including the expansion of drug courts, the creation of a 24-hour crisis treatment center, and the creation of a toll-free health crisis hotline. The bill also requires health care facilities to make available to patients the services of a provider who is able to prescribe medications to treat opioid addiction.

Enforcement

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Drug dealers use fentanyl because of its high potency and low price. As a result, deaths associated with fentanyl are rising at a faster rate than deaths associated with heroin. In Maryland, fentanyl was associated with 738 deaths in the first three quarters of 2016. In nearly every county in the state, fentanyl-associated deaths have increased over the last year. Acknowledging the disproportionate threat fentanyl poses to our state, Governor Hogan introduced SB 539 – Distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances – Fentanyl. This bill creates a new felony offense, punishable by up to 10 years, for an individual found guilty of distributing, dispensing, or possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl or heroin cut with fentanyl. This bill provides law enforcement with another important tool to hold accountable drug dealers who bring this incredibly dangerous drug into our communities.

TRANSPORTATION

Highway User Revenue

For many of the districts across the state, local road and bridge funding is a top priority for local governments. Historically, gas tax dollars have filtered down to local governments through what is called Highway User Revenue (HUR). Since 2009, counties and towns have lost millions in funding for their road and bridge projects since Governor O’Malley decided to cut the local share of HUR to fill budget gaps. Since then many local jurisdictions have had to defer maintenance on their roads and bridges.

Restoring Highway User Revenue dollars has been a priority for me and Governor Hogan. He has added more than $50 million in special grants in his budget for each the past two years. Last year the legislature cut that amount in half. This year, it was the priority of the Republican members of the Appropriations Committee in the House to protect the Governor’s appropriation of $53 million in capital grants for HUR. The House Republicans were successful in preserving the entire amount, but the Senate reduced the funding to $38. Overall, this is still a win for our counties and towns as they will receive $13 million more than last year to fund local roads and bridges.

SB 307 – Roadkill Repeal – During the 2016 Legislative Session, the General Assembly passed a highly-partisan bill that meddled in Maryland’s transportation policy. “Fixing” a problem that did not exist, the bill manipulated the process by which major transportation projects were funded and skewed the preference towards funding mass transit projects in urban areas. Earning the name “The Road Kill Bill”, the legislation’s convoluted scoring system would kill all but 7 of the 73 major priority transportation projects in the state, with the vast majority of all funding going to Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. Governor Hogan made the repeal of this bill his #1 legislative priority in the 2017 Session. A compromise was reached in the Senate, and the bill was amended to delay implementation of the bill while a workgroup of legislators and transportation officials study and issue a report regarding the scoring system. This bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate.

HB 271 – Maryland Transit Administration- Farebox Recovery, Goals, and Performance repealed the requirement that the Maryland Transit Authority (MTA) must recover at least 35% of its total operating costs from fares. Our transit system has not been able to meet this very modest goal, with light rail only recouping 18% of its operating costs in 2016. This is yet another tool being used to funnel money away from road projects. The elimination of the farebox requirement means that more of your gas tax dollars will be used to subsidize mass transit at an even greater rate.

ETHICS

An unfortunate hallmark of the 2017 Session was the indictments and censures of legislators. Headlines have been filled with stories of legislators and former legislators accepting cash bribes for their votes, or for actively lobbying for legislation from which he financially benefitted. This made it abundantly clear significant ethics reforms were necessary. Governor Hogan introduced HB 879 – Public Integrity Act of 2017 to help address these issues. The bill requires additional conflict-of-interest disclosures by lawmakers and added new limits on how they can advocate for businesses. The legislation also creates a new citizen advisory board to recommend ways to further tighten ethics laws for lawmakers.

REDISTRICTING

Maryland is home to one of the most gerrymandered Congressional Districts in the United States. The Washington Post has called Maryland’s Congressional and legislative districts “grotesquely gerrymandered”, and it is not hard to see why. Even though Democrats hold a 2-to-1 advantage in voter registration in our state, they hold a 7-to-1 advantage in the state’s congressional delegation. Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District is so disfigured by gerrymandering it has been called a “broken-winged pterodactyl”. The state legislative districts are equally as gerrymandered as their Congressional counterparts.

Governor Hogan created the bipartisan Redistricting Reform Commission by Executive Order in 2015. This bipartisan commission was created to examine Maryland’s redistricting process with the goal of fully reforming this process and giving this authority to an independent, nonpartisan commission. For the last two years, Governor Hogan has introduced legislation based on the recommendations of the Redistricting Reform Commission. The bill would put both Congressional and legislative redistricting in the hands of a transparent, non-partisan, commission. In 2016, the bill never received a vote in Committee. This year, the committee killed the bill with a party-line vote.

Rather than proceed with a bill that would in their view, “unilaterally disarm” them in the redistricting process, Democrats instead opted for a bill that does less-than nothing. SB 1023 – Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission – Mid-Atlantic States Regional Districting Process, creates a compact essentially stating that Maryland will reform its redistricting process when five other states – New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and North Carolina – do the same. The bill is flawed on a number of levels. First, it only dealt with Congressional redistricting – the process for choosing state legislative districts was not at all addressed. Nothing will change with Congressional redistricting until those five other states decide to move forward. There is no valid reason to tie our state to what other states are doing.

I supported a common-sense amendment to the bill that, instead of a convoluted compact, simply stated that the process would remain the same, but required that Congressional districts be drawn in a fashion requiring the congressional districts to be geographically continuous, have compactness, comply with the Federal Voting Rights Act, comply with the U.S. Constitution, be equal in population, and not be drawn for the purpose of favoring a political party. That amendment was rejected, and I could not support a bill that continues a system where elected officials pick their voters, rather than the voters picking their elected officials.

To state that it has been a pleasure serving you these past seven years would be an understatement. I would like to thank you for this privilege and look forward to continuing my serve for this great district. I always seek to obtain the best for you and our district.

The Sunshine Tax

Many of you have contacted me regarding Governor Hogan’s veto of HB 1106, Clean Energy Jobs – Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard Revisions. While the title of the bill sounds great, we all know the devil is in the details. Of course I support clean energy and jobs – who doesn’t?! This law will increase all Marylanders utility bills and taxes. At a time when working families and retirees are struggling to make ends meet, I cannot support a measure to increase Marylanders utility bills. Not only will everyone’s utility bill go up, but taxpayers will also have to pay all the increased utility costs for the State of Maryland buildings, including all the universities and community colleges. HB 1106 would increase taxes for all Maryland ratepayers by $49 to $196 million per year. This increase would be piled on top of an increase that went into effect in 2014. Marylanders paid $126.7 million in 2015 for renewable energy as part of the current system. Under the current system, only 25% of the clean energy Maryland buys is actually generated in the state. The other 75% comes from other states. If we expand this program as the bill requires, even less of Maryland’s clean energy will be generated in our state. So not only will we be adding significant costs to ratepayers, but we will be sending their dollars to other states. I support the clean energy industry in Maryland. It should not be at a heavy expense to our struggling families and small businesses as this tax is regressive and impacts the working poor and retirees on a fixed income in a greater measure. Also, as we are trying to attract manufacturing to Maryland, increasing the cost of power will certainly cause manufacturers to go elsewhere. After all, manufacturing is heavily dependent on reliable and reasonably priced power. I do appreciate you taking the time to reach out to me to express your concerns in regards to the Governor’s veto of HB 1106, Clean Energy Jobs – Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard Revisions. I will be voting with Governor Hogan to protect working families and retirees from higher utility bills and the dangers of Smart Meters. It’s common sense to reach the reasonable goals you’ve set out before raising the bar and continuing to raise everyone’s utility bills.

Smart Meter Opt Out

I have introduced Bills to allow citizens to opt out of Smart Meters. Smart Meters make your bills increase, cause house fires, health problems, and are a big brother invasion of privacy. Unfortunately, the Bills were killed in the Economic Matters Committee by both parties. I promise to continue to stand up to the Utility Companies who I believe are overcharging for electricity. There have been five rate increases in six years. Maryland citizens are not an ATM Machine for the Government and the Utility Companies.

This is a list of the bills I sponsored this session:

HB1223 Public Health – State Funding for Abortions – Prohibition and Exceptions

HB1242 Sales and Use Tax – Exemption – Bluetooth Headset or Hands-Free Device

HB1243 Income Tax Credit – Veterinary Services for Adopted Government Service Dogs

HB1296 Vehicle Laws – Class G (Trailer) Vehicles – Permanent Registration

HB1302 Income Tax Credit – Cat and Dog Adoption

HB1361 Criminal Law – Animal Cruelty – Hunting Exemptions

HB1398 Public Safety – Police Profiling – “Right-to-Carry” Permit

HB1406 Gas and Electricity – Smart Meters – Customer Rights and Required Reports

HB1407 Criminal Procedure – Search Warrants – Full Names

HB1409 Courts – Law Enforcement Officer as Witness – Prohibition on Postponement for Inability to Appear

HB1419 Gas and Electricity – Analog Meters – Purchase and Installation

I am having a town hall meeting at the Aberdeen Library on Saturday, June 10th 2017 at 11:45am-12:45pm. I am looking forward to seeing you there.

Your Delegate and Servant,

Glen Glass