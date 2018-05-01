Bigger, Better Aberdeen Farmer’s Market Returns; 2018 Season Includes Giveaways, More Vendors, New Partnerships

From the City of Aberdeen:

Aberdeen Farmer’s Market is back for its second year! With more vendors, more options, and more dates, the 2018 Market season is much bigger than last year.

Beginning May 3rd, the Market will run EVERY Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in Festival Park (across from City Hall), through the end of October. The 2018 lineup kicks off with 24 vendors, and more coming each week. Fresh fruits and vegetables, wine, eggs, homemade cookies jams and jellies, beauty products, handcrafted carved wood items, cupcakes, honey, dog treats, embroidered items, wreaths, meats, milkshakes, flowers, flags, and a whole lot more!

Last yer the City was awarded a Harford County Agriculture grant designed to help grown and promote the 2018 Farmer’s Market season. As a result, you’ll see much more about this year’s Market including mailers, news ads and banners. We’ve also teamed up with the 103.7 WXCY Radio to help promote this year’s season. In early May, Aberdeen will sponsor WXCY’s traffic/weather reports throughout the week with additional ads running throughout the summer.

As a special treat, everyone attending our first Market on May 3 will receive a free Farmer’s Market insulated tote bag, and there will be free yo-yo’s for the kids too.

We hope the Farmer’s Market will be super, but that will require your help. For the Market and its vendors to succeed, we’ve got to support them. A special invite also goes out to the soldiers, civilians, and contractors of Team APG. Please stop by Festival Park on Thursdays, on your way home from work to pick up fresh produce, desserts, and more. For many of you, Fridays will be a regular day off, so start the long weekend with the freshest produce and vegetables and a few handmade goods. See you there!

If you would like more information please contact Felicia Banuelos at (410) 297-4212 or Fbanuelos@aberdeenmd.gov.