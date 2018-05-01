Prekindergarten Application and Kindergarten Registration for Harford County Public Schools Opens May 4

From Harford County Public Schools:

On Friday, May 4, 2018, application for Prekindergarten and registration for Kindergarten for Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) for the 2018-19 school year begins and is continuous.

Children must be at least 4 years of age on or before September 1 to be eligible for Prekindergarten and 5 years of age on or before September 1 to be eligible for Kindergarten.

A custodial parent (biological, adoptive, legal guardian) must register the child, and certain documentation will be required at the time of registration.

More information on the registration process and requirements may be found on the HCPS website at https://www.hcps.org/Parents/registeringforschool.aspx; in the Early Childhood Frequently Asked Questions document, http://www.hcps.org/departments/docs/curriculum/EarlyChildhoodFAQ.pdf; or by calling the specific elementary school directly.

Parents/Guardians who are not able to register their child at school on May 4 should call the school to schedule a registration appointment at another time.

Parents/Guardians who are unsure of where to enroll their child should access the ‘School & Bus Locator’ icon on the homepage of www.hcps.org to determine the elementary school for their home address.