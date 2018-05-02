Harford County Celebrates National Historic Preservation Month in May with “This Place Matters” Social Media Campaign

From Harford County government:

In recognition of May as National Historic Preservation Month, the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission, under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman, invites residents to celebrate local places that matter. Based on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s “This Place Matters” campaign, Harford County’s month-long social media event aims to spark year-round conversations about preservation and the importance of place, historic or otherwise.

Using “This Place Matters” signs available on the county website, it’s easy to join the campaign and tell stories about the local places that you can’t live without.

1. SNAP

Go to a local place that you care about and have a friend snap a photo of you holding a “This Place Matters” sign. Selfies and “usies” (group photos) are also welcome. Download a sign at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/11402

2. SHARE

Share your photos using the hashtag #ThisPlaceMattersHarfordCounty on your own social media platforms. To join the national campaign, also use the hashtag #ThisPlaceMatters.

3. REPEAT & SPREAD THE WORD

Keep it going! Share all of the places in Harford County that matter to you.

Spread the word by sending in your photos to have them posted on the Harford County Government and Visit Harford social media pages throughout the month of May.

Send photos to: cemerritt@harfordcountymd.gov and be sure to provide the following:

– Your name and/or organization;

– The name of the place and why it matters;

– Where applicable, include a website to encourage folks to visit or learn more about special places in Harford County.

For more information, please visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2535/This-Place-Matters.