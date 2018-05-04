Detectives Investigate Murder/Suicide of 72-Yr-Old Husband and Wife in Street

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide and subsequent suicide, after a 72-year-old Street woman was killed by her 72 year old husband, in their residence.

On May 3, at approximately 10:15 p.m., deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Northern Precinct responded to the 3600 block of Conowingo Road in Street, MD after a family member found the husband and wife deceased in the home. Deputies made entry into the residence and located the 72-year-old female, identified as Brenda Johns, deceased from a gunshot wound. Deputies also discovered her husband, identified as Charles Johns, deceased in another room from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrol deputies secured the scene and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was requested to respond and assume the investigation. Detectives assigned to the Forensic Services Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. The motive and time of death are still undetermined. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Seth Culver at 443-409-3498.