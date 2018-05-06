Del. Glass: “This is Outrageous that BGE is Forcing these Meters on Customers Who Have Opted Out”

From Del. Glen Glass:

Delegate Glen Glass plans to address the topic of Smart Meters and Digital ERT Meters being forced on Maryland citizens. He wants to expose the method of operation of BGE’s Smart Meter Program and their agenda. It appears they are doing this deceptively and misleading the Maryland citizens. They have used this method on a resident of Harford County Mrs. Linda Dolan. Delegate Glen Glass said, “Mrs. Dolan is a 67 year old senior citizen who has opted out and BGE replaced a gas meter that wasn’t broken. They turned off her gas resulting in her having no way to cook and no air conditioning in excess of 90 degree temperatures. This type of behavior has been a pattern with BGE and I’ve gotten many complaints all over the state and this has been going on for years. This is outrageous that BGE is forcing these meters on customers who have opted out and don’t want or need a meter!”

In order to convince Mrs Dolan to replace her gas meter, they have mislead with her with several excuses. They threatened to disconnect her service and charge her a $70.00 reconnection fee. However, without her knowledge, BGE recently installed the “Bubble ERT Meter” and turned off her gas.

This appears to be the method of operation to move BGE’s agenda forward which puts the consumers health in jeopardy thus leaving them between a “Rock and a Hard Place”.

Smart Meters are bad because they cause fires, health risks, high bills and are a big brother invasion of privacy. Delegate Glass says “Nobody should have to pay to opt out of a smart meter and Governor Hogan cut the opt out fee in half.”

Delegate Glen Glass is a leader in the fight against Smart Meters and is working with Marylandsmartmeterawareness.org to pass legislation and protect the citizens of Maryland from the many dangers of smart meters.