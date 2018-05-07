Medal of Honor Posthumously Awarded to 1st Deputy to Die in Line of Duty in Harford County

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office will host the annual memorial ceremony honoring the seven Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies who have died in the line of duty.
This year, Deputy Frank Bateman, the first deputy to die in the line of duty in Harford County, will be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest award a deputy with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office can obtain.
The ceremony begins at 10 am and will be held at the Northern Precinct.
Comments
Neighbor says
Much respect to our immortal sons of Harford. No words can convey the heavy-hearted gratitude to these individuals and their loved ones. Our loss of you as friend, neighbor, and beloved protector is duly honored. Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice. Godspeed.
Forever Amber says
I would like to add my voice to Neighbor in expressing my heart-felt gratitude to these individuals. No words can express how humbled I feel at the depth of their sacrifice or of the appreciation I have for their gift of service. Thank you for all you have given to the citizens of Harford County. May God bless you and your kin.