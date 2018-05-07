Medal of Honor Posthumously Awarded to 1st Deputy to Die in Line of Duty in Harford County

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office will host the annual memorial ceremony honoring the seven Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies who have died in the line of duty.

This year, Deputy Frank Bateman, the first deputy to die in the line of duty in Harford County, will be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest award a deputy with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office can obtain.

The ceremony begins at 10 am and will be held at the Northern Precinct.