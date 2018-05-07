Police Investigate Decomposed Body Found Under Perryman Bridge

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

At approximately 2:30 this afternoon, a passerby noticed a strong odor in the area of Spesutia Road at Cranberry Road in the Perryman area of Aberdeen. The passerby investigated and located the body of an unknown male victim under a bridge.

Patrol deputies responded and noted the victim was in advanced stages of decomposition. No obvious signs of trauma were observed.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded and assumed the investigation, that is continuing at this time. The body of the deceased was transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.