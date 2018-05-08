Rep. Harris Applauds President Trump’s Decision to Seek New Iran Nuclear Agreement; Rescissions Request

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Rep. Harris Applauds Decision to Seek New Iran Nuclear Agreement

WASHINGTON, DC: On May 8, President Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, and seek a new agreement. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement in support of President Trump’s decision:

“The Iranian government sponsors terrorism, oppresses its own people, and has repeatedly threatened the United States and its allies. Without the consent of the United States Senate, the Obama Administration made a bad deal with Iran that has not made the American people or our allies any safer.

I applaud President Trump’s decision to reevaluate our nation’s strategy on Iran and seek a new, stronger Iran nuclear agreement. Any new deal with Iran must provide adequate accountability measures and cannot include a sunset date – two fronts on which the previous administration failed. The Iranian regime, and the terrorists it sponsors, must never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Rep. Harris: President Trump’s Rescissions are Positive Progress

WASHINGTON, DC: On May 8, President Trump submitted to Congress a $15.4 billion rescissions request. The proposed rescissions package targets spending that is no longer necessary, has gone unused for a significant period of time, or has been diverted from its originally intended program. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) issued the following statement in support of the proposal:

“President Trump’s proposed spending rescissions are positive progress toward reining in our out-of-control federal debt and deficit. Most of these proposed rescissions address unused funds from previous years – dollars that are no longer authorized to be spent. As these funds sit idly in various government accounts, it only makes sense to trim that excess spending from our budget. As Congress attempts to get our nation’s finances in order, we must ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and effectively.”