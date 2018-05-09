Harford County Fights Opioid Abuse with Innovative “Deterra Rx” Pouches for Safe Disposal of Unused Medications

From Harford County government:
Harford County’s Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with Aberdeen Proving Ground, is helping to distribute 10,000 free Deterra Rx pouches for citizens to safely dispose of their unused prescription medications. The pouches contain a water-soluble inner pod containing active carbon. When filled with warm water, the inner pod dissolves, the carbon is released and medication placed in the pouch is rendered inert and irretrievable. The pouches are among 100,000 Deterra Rx drug deactivation systems donated to APG in April by defense contractor Leidos for distribution statewide. Joseph Ryan, manager of the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, recently delivered 2,500 of the pouches to Klein’s ShopRite pharmacies where they will be made available to customers free of charge.
“We know that four out of five heroin users started with the misuse and abuse of prescription drugs, and the innovative Deterra Rx systems will encourage citizens to remove these medications from their homes,” said Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. “I would like to thank MG Randy Taylor of Aberdeen Proving Ground and Klein’s ShopRite for their partnership, and thank Leidos for their generosity in purchasing the pouches to help fight the opioid crisis.”
Harford County’s Office of Drug Control Policy has also distributed Deterra Rx pouches to the local Health Department, local police departments, and professionals attending local training on substance abuse issues.
Citizens who participated in Drug Take Back Day on April 28 in Bel Air also received complimentary pouches. Harford County collected a total of 1,475 pounds of unused medications that day including collection sites at the Harford County administration building in Bel Air, the Havre de Grace Police Department and the Maryland State Police Barrack D – Bel Air.
Harford County has six permanent drop-off boxes for safe disposal of drugs, no questions asked. A list of locations is available on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1951/Prescription-Drug-Take-Back.
Comments
SoulCrusher says
The opioid crisis is still thriving throughout Maryland and the US. The pill mills are still cranking out medications in pain management programs and their patients are still selling the pills to the public for huge profits. While people who can and do work for a living, see their health insurance costs rising to pay for the profits these “patients” are leeching from everyone else. I see it everyday, by the same people and they claim they are actually being warned by their “buddies on the Task Force”. Doctors are prescribing amounts that would kill a horse, to an average size man and don’t see the problem because of the dollar signs blocking their view. I find it incredible that Doctors don’t know they are being scammed.
SMH says
Smart doctors do know they are being scammed which sends the addicted to the Doctors who don’t mind collect huge sums of money for a 30 second office visit for a oxy script. After that goes bad then it’s pills on the street or off to the heroin dealer.
I’m sure you find the new MMJ program at least interesting. A patient can’t get a script for weed until they can prove that “conventional treatments” are no longer effective. Meaning for pain you must at least flirt with an opiod addiction before paying $200 to a churn and burn weed doctor.
The opiod crises will thrive as long as there is political money involved.
SoulCrusher says
Well, that is false. I know people who have MMJ Cards and have not proved “conventional treatments” are not effective. Maybe it’s because they are not using MMJ for pain. Besides, why would a doctor put a patient thru the trauma of opioid addiction before allowing the use of MMJ? It seems it should be the other way around since MMJ isn’t physically addictive. Opioids should be the last resort. I wonder if you can get the opioids and also have a MMJ Card? Never mind, I already know the answer to that question and was being a smart a$$…..
SMH says
Interesting you say it’s false when in fact if you would just look at the basic application process it is clearly explained. It would suggest the people “you know” lied in the application process. Pain or other you can’t goto the docs and claim PTSD and walk out with a script for weed. Sorry it just doesn’t work that way.