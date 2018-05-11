Bike/Helmet Give-a-Way and Bike Rodeo at Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary

From Healthy Harford:

This Friday, May 11th from 5pm to 7pm, Healthy Harford and the Jam Squad, Inc. will be hosting a bike/helmet giveaway and Bike Rodeo at Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School. Over fifty bikes will be given away to children in need from both Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary and the Aberdeen Boys and Girls Club.

“Bike are a means of freedom and autonomy for many kids. Having a bike of their own can open up an entirely new world for them, as well as adding to their physical fitness”, says Bari Klein, Public Health Program Manager for Healthy Harford. This program is part of the on-going work of the Good Neighbors program at Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary lead by Principal Christina Douglas, Teacher Specialist Melissa Stout, and School Social Worker Kristle Fullerton. The Good Neighbors program’s aim is to improve lives of students at Hall’s Cross Roads by engaging community resources. The Friday Bike/Helmet give-a-way and rodeo is part of the program’s initiative to improve school attendance and increase student’s physical activity.

The Friday program builds on an earlier grant from the Harford County Health Department via the Maryland Department of Health which provided 2 additional bike racks at the school. A huge thanks is warranted to the nonprofit JamSquad and its volunteers for refurbishing so many bikes for this community.