Harford County Councilman Perrone: Taking a Critical Look at Agricultural Preservation

From Harford County Councilman Mike Perrone:
This week I introduced an amendment to the County Executive’s proposed budget to remove and hold on to for now the $24 million that he has proposed for agricultural preservation easements.
I’ve seen social media posts and comments over the past few days in regard to the idea that agricultural preservation payments represent transfers of wealth to wealthy landowners. I disagree with that. To be for example a dairy farmer who has mortgaged their land to the maximum extent because large scale milk producers have driven the price point to a level where cash flow is negative and their only option is to borrow in the hope that the price of milk will someday rebound… this doesn’t fit the definition of “wealthy”. I understand that they are struggling. But others are struggling too.
To understand where Harford County’s agricultural preservation efforts stand today, we need to understand how we got here. When the County began this program in 1992, the goal for preserved acreage was 50,000. We’ve met this goal. The easements that protect the 51,000 or so acres in preservation from development are permanent, so if the County suspends or terminates this program moving forward, those 51,000 acres will remain protected.
My reasoning for trying to remove agricultural preservation appropriations from the FY 2019 budget has more to do with spending priorities and public safety in particular, but the topic of preserving open space has come up in many conversations that I’ve had since I introduced the budget amendment, so I want to share my thoughts there too.
The difference between open space that is privately versus publicly owned is huge. When we look at Harford County’s development envelope and look for active open space in particular, we don’t see much beyond what is on school property, though there are still large tracts of land left within the development envelope that could be used for active open space. The land between Magnolia Road and Trimble Road in Joppa and the land south of Plumtree Road between Routes 24 and 924 in Bel Air come to mind because of the development pressure that those parcels have been under in recent years, but there are plenty of other areas too between Edgewood and Havre de Grace. If County Government can see the value in preserving privately owned open space outside of the development envelope, why does County Government make no effort to secure publicly owned open space within the envelope?
My main point though is that we desperately need to save this $24 million to be spent elsewhere. Public safety comes to mind first. Our Volunteer Fire Companies have been on starvation budgets for the last decade, and our EMS system is a patchwork of paid crews (who earn less than in other jurisdictions) and ever shrinking volunteer crews. The EMS Foundation that employs the paid crews recently cut out a day crew that they could no longer afford to pay. How can we accept this? The cost increases that our Fire Companies and Foundation face are real and easy to verify. What are we going to do about it?
People came out in full force to the Council’s last public hearing to oppose my amendment, while only one speaker was somewhat supportive of. I believe the turnout would have been more balanced if the tax increases that will soon be proposed to support things like a County run EMS system and more School Resource Officers were on the table today. Make no mistake – those tax increases are coming. And when we get there, future elected officials will say things like “we don’t know where to cut from” and “we don’t have a choice”. I’m saying today that we DO have a choice. It might not be an easy choice, but it is the job of elected officials to make difficult choices.
Back to the idea of helping people who are struggling. $24 million works out to about $240 per household in Harford County. It doesn’t matter that the real estate transfer tax is only levied when a property changes hands… it is still a tax that is paid by homeowners in Harford County. And there are plenty of people who are made to pay that tax who are struggling too. How can you go to one group of struggling people and tell them they have to pay up to support other struggling people?
I know that politics in modern day America revolve around divisiveness and lack of willingness to compromise. I do not want to contribute to that divisiveness, but when County Government sends a loud and clear message through its budget that agricultural preservation efforts (beyond our original goal) are more important than public safety, someone needs to call that out. And when County Government continues to invest in private open space in rural communities while ignoring the need for public open space in our more densely populated communities, someone needs to call that out too.
Comments
Justalilfeisty says
And this proposal just costs Perrone & Scarborough a ton of votes! Most of Harford County wants to stay rural and protect our farmers. Our North Harford families better educate themselves before voting in June and when they do, Scarborough will be done!
Profitable Farms says
Nope I’ll be voting for Perrone and encouraging my friends to vote for Jerry. The best way to protect farms isn’t giving them taxpayer money, its making farming profitable.
Justalilfeisty says
Ask the farmers in the North Harford area if they are getting rich off this program. Our district is one of the few left where we have the hard working farmers which do help bring revue to the area. We are nationally recognized and applauded for maintaining this Ag Preservation Program.
If we are so worried about revue, thee are so many other places to cut. How about fill all of the exsisting abandoned stores and homes around the county,
I have read many posts the past few days and the majority of people, especially in the NH area, support this program and will be voting in June to say so.
LMAO says
“Most of Harford County wants to stay rural” Just because you drive past a corn field on the way to the mall does not make the county rural. If you want rural in Maryland head west or maybe the lower eastern shore but please Harford county lost any resemblance of rural 50 years ago.
County Asshole says
Not sure how many more years we’re going to have 2nd/3rd/4th due Fire Companies driving halfway across the county to respond to a car wreck or splash water on a fire?
Less and less people have time to volunteer to meet any obligations but I bet there would be a huge applicant pool to select for a “career” service.
It’s even worse when an Ambulance shows up “driver only.” LOL why even bring the fucking ambulance if you can’t do anything?
kay says
But the county just bought 2 new ambulances with 24 7 crews and pay to store them at Forest Hill airpark because all the other ambulances are always busy.
Profitable Farms says
Profitable Farms is the way to save Farms
There are a few very vocal, passionate, organized people who want, at the expense of taxpayer money, preserve farmland. They offer us one-dimensional thinking that offers us only one solution to preserving farmland, 24 million of your dollars.
Capitalism dictates the best way to create more farmland is for farms to be profitable. Maybe if we fought Federal Crop Pricing and regulations, the same way people are fighting for preservation dollars, farms could make money.
As a Harford County taxpayer and resident, I am very pleased the issue of wasteful government spending was brought up in a primary season because its the only time of year most politicians will talk about spending.
The government has found many ways to preserve land other than giving people taxpayer money. Today we have a Parks and Rec department that maintains 100’s of soccer fields, baseball fields, and football fields that will never be developed. We have schools with acres of maintained school grounds that will never be developed. We have giant wooded state parks and land’s that will never be developed.
I will be casting my vote for Mike Perrone because he is an advocate for the taxpayer, he has never supported using taxpayer money to purchase building rights from residents.
interested says
I am totally against this Perrone proposal. We need to preserve land from development. If public safety is underfunded, allocate more money to it.
? says
“We need to preserve land from development”
Why?.