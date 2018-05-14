Police Investigating Churchville School Bus Crash

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating a school bus crash that occurred Monday morning in Harford County.

Shortly before 8:40 a.m., troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the intersection of Route 136 and Route 22 on a report of a crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers determined the bus was traveling north on Route 136, just prior to Route 22, when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer which was stopped on northbound Route 136.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver told troopers that she was looking in the bus mirror addressing a child on the bus. However, when her attention was brought back to the roadway she saw the tractor-trailer but was unable to stop before crashing into it. The driver of the bus, identified as Courtney Renee Vaughn, 41, of Aberdeen, Md., is charged with failure to control speed to avoid a collision.

Five children, who were from Churchville Elementary School, along with Vaughn, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. The bus driver was transported to University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital and the children were transported to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation continues.