Man Stabbed in Hand by Wife During Domestic Assault in Havre de Grace

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Wednesday, May 16, 2018, officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department responded to the area of the 1600 block of Minqua Street, Havre de Grace, MD for a report of a Domestic Assault. The responding officer made contact with the victim and observed the victims hand wrapped in a white shirt that was soaked in blood. The victim stated to the officer that his wife stabbed his hand. The officer requested EMS for the victim. The officer determined through investigation that the suspect, who is the wife of the victim and identified as Shanica Gibbs, would be driving to the Harford County courthouse. A radio broadcasted for the suspect was given to surrounding jurisdictions.

While waiting for EMS the victim explained that Ms. Gibbs grabbed his cell phone and started yelling about another female. The victim advised that Ms. Gibbs used a metal fan to strike him in his arm; the victim tried to restrain Ms. Gibbs so she bit him on the forearm and choked him. The officer observed marks consistent with the information told to him by the victim. Before Ms. Gibbs left the residence she went to the kitchen to get a knife to slash his tires. The victim stated that Ms. Gibbs lunged at him with the knife which stabbed his hand. Ms. Gibbs then ran to the garage and punctured the front driver side tire on his vehicle.

Ms. Gibbs was pulled over by the Bel Air Police Department in the area of Route 24 and Ring Factory Road and detained. A Havre de Grace Officer responded and placed Ms. Gibbs under arrest and transported her to the Havre de Grace Police Department. Ms. Gibbs’ vehicle was stored as evidence. Ms. Gibbs was later transferred to the Harford County Detention Center for charges of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

If you know someone who is in a violent domestic relationship please have them seek help from their local law enforcement and from SARC (The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center). The police can be contacted at 911 during an emergency situation and SARC can be reached at 410-836-8430 which is available 24 hours.