Fallston Middle School to Celebrate Maryland Blue Ribbon Honor

From Harford County Public Schools:

As part of their annual Blue Ribbon Tour, State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. and other Maryland State Department of Education representatives, as well as Blue Ribbon program sponsors, will visit Fallston Middle School on Monday, June 4, at 10:00 a.m., to celebrate the school having been named a 2017-18 Maryland Blue Ribbon School for high levels of student achievement.

Fallston Middle, along with only five other Maryland schools, was announced as a recipient of the Blue Ribbon honor in December 2017. Fallston Middle is the first Harford County Public Schools middle school to achieve Maryland Blue Ribbon status in 17 years.

Other HCPS Blue Ribbon Schools have been North Harford Elementary – Maryland and National – 2016; Fountain Green Elementary – Maryland and National – 2015; Ring Factory Elementary – Maryland and National – 2012; Bel Air Middle – Maryland and National – 2000; Joppatowne High – Maryland – 2000; North Harford Middle – Maryland and National – 1996; Jarrettsville Elementary – Maryland – 1992; and Havre de Grace High – Maryland and National – 1990.

In addition to state officials and program sponsors, Board of Education of Harford County members, Superintendent of Schools Barbara P. Canavan, school system leadership, and local elected officials will join the school community at the celebration event.

A reception with light fare and school tours of Fallston Middle will follow the official program.