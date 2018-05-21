Wheelchair Stolen from Disabled Aberdeen Man

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
A wheelchair was stolen from a disabled Aberdeen man on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Aberdeen Police were called to a home on Defense Drive around 12:30p.m. The victim reported that he had left his wheelchair on the sidewalk in front of his home around 11:20 a.m. that day. When the man returned 30 minutes later it was gone.
It is unknown if a neighbor thought that the wheelchair was abandoned and removed it, or if the incident was an intentional theft.
The wheelchair has a reclining backrest and the leg rests have been removed. It has a blue felt seat and backrest, and had a white seat cushion at the time it was taken. The Aberdeen Police Department is asking that anyone with information please contact Ofc Upham at 410-272-2121.
Comments
Dj Flat top says
Asking for a friend- Does Police Chief Trabert really care about disabled people? He was willing to can one of his officers that got shot in the face. Boom(mic drop).
SoulCrusher says
Sometimes we have to make decisions that we don’t want to make. Do you think Trabert didn’t know the decision would be unpopular? The fact is that due to the disability of the former officer you allude to, that officer could no longer do the job he was tasked to do. I’m sure there were no other positions available or the same officer you allude to would still be employed. Police protect their own and this is well known. If you think there wasn’t any efforts by Trabert to try and find an alternative measure and he did it because he doesn’t care about handicap people then you are lying to yourself. I’m sure that he felt horrible making the decision but what else could he do? When people join the Police they know what they are getting into and no one twists their arm to force them to become cops. It was something that was chosen by the same officer you allude to. It is unfortunate and pressing the man that had to make a tough choice isn’t going to change anything. I don’t know Trabert and really can’t comment on him as a Police Chief, but I think common sense tells us that your statement is prejudicial and probably completely untrue.