Wheelchair Stolen from Disabled Aberdeen Man

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

A wheelchair was stolen from a disabled Aberdeen man on Friday, May 18, 2018.

Aberdeen Police were called to a home on Defense Drive around 12:30p.m. The victim reported that he had left his wheelchair on the sidewalk in front of his home around 11:20 a.m. that day. When the man returned 30 minutes later it was gone.

It is unknown if a neighbor thought that the wheelchair was abandoned and removed it, or if the incident was an intentional theft.

The wheelchair has a reclining backrest and the leg rests have been removed. It has a blue felt seat and backrest, and had a white seat cushion at the time it was taken. The Aberdeen Police Department is asking that anyone with information please contact Ofc Upham at 410-272-2121.