Fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio, Harford Resident, Remembered

From Harford County government:
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered the county administrative building in Bel Air illuminated with blue lights in honor of Baltimore County Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio, who was a Harford County resident and died in the line of duty on May 21, 2018. We remember and salute her sacrifice.
From the Office of the Governor of Maryland:
Governor Larry Hogan Statement On The Passing Of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio
Orders U.S. and Maryland Flags To Fly At Half-Staff
Governor Larry Hogan today released the following statement on the passing of Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio of the Baltimore County Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday, May 21:
“We are heartbroken to lose a member of Maryland’s law enforcement family, Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio. Officer Caprio was a dedicated member of the Baltimore County Police Department who was soon to celebrate four years with the force. She bravely made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and security of our citizens, and we all owe her a debt of gratitude for her selfless service.
“We continue to keep Officer Caprio’s family, loved ones, her brothers and sisters in blue, and the entire Baltimore County community in our prayers. U.S. and Maryland flags will fly at half-staff through the day she is laid to rest in tribute to her service and sacrifice.
“The State of Maryland continues to stand beside Baltimore County as they work to bring those responsible for Officer Caprio’s death to justice.”
Kyle says
You know it’s an election year when….(see above). Glassman didn’t order this when Harford’s pen were
Killed
Kyle says
Harford Sheriff’s fallen is what I meant to say. He also didn’t do it for Police Memorial week which is every May.
SoulCrusher says
This tragedy is being handled appropriately by Glassman. She was a resident of Harford County and lost her life protecting and serving the public in response to a B&E in progress, which is a REAL crime. She may not have been a Harford County Deputy, but she was a citizen of Harford County and was performing an honorable task. My hat’s off to Glassman on this one….
cyniskeptic says
dang, got to agree with you again, Crush. Well put.
Forever Amber says
My heart and prayers go out to Officer Caprio’s family. She was a true hero.
veritas says
We camped out on an overpass for Deputy Logsdon two years ago. It was incredibly moving to us. An officer friend who was in the procession who told me how moving it was for the Deputies and officers to see the support of thousands of citizens for the entire route. If you can, park yourself along the route and stand your post for a few minutes to support those who stand for us.
True Blue says
Extremely touching message. I concur, each and every citizen of Baltimore and Harford County (along with everywhere else in this country) should at least pause and say a prayer for all the fallen heroes that gave it all as well as all active law enforcement officers that continue to keep us safe. . I for one will be out somewhere along the route if not at the service to honor this hero. If it weren’t for their selfless commitment to duty, this world would be in far worse shape than it is now. We people on Earth have suffered a great loss but Heaven has gained an extraordinary Angel. Prayers to the Caprio family, the police family and may she forever Rest In Peace.
Miss Gulch says
So well said. I am heartbroken over the loss of this beautiful, intelligent, and honorable young woman. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. I truly hope that our state can make some needed changes in how we deal with dangerous juvenile offenders as well as adults who continue to pray upon us without consequence.