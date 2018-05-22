Fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio, Harford Resident, Remembered

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered the county administrative building in Bel Air illuminated with blue lights in honor of Baltimore County Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio, who was a Harford County resident and died in the line of duty on May 21, 2018. We remember and salute her sacrifice.

From the Office of the Governor of Maryland:

Governor Larry Hogan Statement On The Passing Of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio

Orders U.S. and Maryland Flags To Fly At Half-Staff

Governor Larry Hogan today released the following statement on the passing of Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio of the Baltimore County Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday, May 21:

“We are heartbroken to lose a member of Maryland’s law enforcement family, Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio. Officer Caprio was a dedicated member of the Baltimore County Police Department who was soon to celebrate four years with the force. She bravely made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and security of our citizens, and we all owe her a debt of gratitude for her selfless service.

“We continue to keep Officer Caprio’s family, loved ones, her brothers and sisters in blue, and the entire Baltimore County community in our prayers. U.S. and Maryland flags will fly at half-staff through the day she is laid to rest in tribute to her service and sacrifice.

“The State of Maryland continues to stand beside Baltimore County as they work to bring those responsible for Officer Caprio’s death to justice.”