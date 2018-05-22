FOP Lodge 128 Endorses Ryden for Harford County State’s Attorney

From Harford County Municipal Lodge #128 of the Fraternal Order of Police:

On Thursday, May 17, 2018 the membership of Harford County Municipal Lodge #128 of the Fraternal Order of Police held their quarterly membership meeting. During that meeting, members unanimously voted to endorse David Ryden for Harford County State’s Attorney in the upcoming election.

During his time as a prosecutor with the Harford County States Attorney’s Office, Ryden has shown ongoing support for law enforcement, and established a great working relationship with the members of Lodge 128. Lodge 128 represents close to 100 sworn police officers from the Aberdeen, Bel Air, and Havre de Grace police departments.

The Lodge’s unanimous decision to endorse Ryden was prompted by his efforts to impose stricter sentences for violent criminals, repeat offenders, and drug dealers. Those efforts, combined with Ryden’s expertise and experience within Harford County made his endorsement an easy decision for the membership.