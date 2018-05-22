FOP Lodge 128 Endorses Ryden for Harford County State’s Attorney

From Harford County Municipal Lodge #128 of the Fraternal Order of Police:
On Thursday, May 17, 2018 the membership of Harford County Municipal Lodge #128 of the Fraternal Order of Police held their quarterly membership meeting. During that meeting, members unanimously voted to endorse David Ryden for Harford County State’s Attorney in the upcoming election.
During his time as a prosecutor with the Harford County States Attorney’s Office, Ryden has shown ongoing support for law enforcement, and established a great working relationship with the members of Lodge 128. Lodge 128 represents close to 100 sworn police officers from the Aberdeen, Bel Air, and Havre de Grace police departments.
The Lodge’s unanimous decision to endorse Ryden was prompted by his efforts to impose stricter sentences for violent criminals, repeat offenders, and drug dealers. Those efforts, combined with Ryden’s expertise and experience within Harford County made his endorsement an easy decision for the membership.
Vote for this guy and you will get a continuance of the current Harford County State’s Attorney Office. You can NOT reform your Judicial system by placing a person taught and trained by the longest running prosecuting traitor to the United States, that currently sits in that position. Be forewarned, this man will betray you and your families and will bring forward more terrorism, racketeering, perjury and treason to your county, all under the color of law. The entire Maryland Judicial Department is an act of treason against the United States and persecution of citizens thru foreign laws of international treaties is what they are after. Put this man in and you will get more of the same…..
Well, now it’s obvious that my Doppleganger is also officially threatening me and in violation of Federal law. Now that you’ve told me to be afraid I have no choice but to say I feel threatened by you, even though your nothing but a piece of garbage and a mook. Why would I be afraid of a person who isn’t fit to lick the dirt off of my feet? Walk on home boy, before you get yourself in trouble for threatening people on the internet.
I’m so afraid of the government I just pooped myself.
You’re a fool and no one likes you, buddy. You also smell.
This guy is not good for Harford County…..He will continue more of the same Cassilly policies which are an embarrassment to the citizens of Harford County. Do not kid yourself. Ryden is part of the Good Old Boy culture and does not have leadership skills required to lead that office. The SA office has a 40% attrition rate of staff. By any measure that alone illustrates a management problem in the office. The resulting backlog of cases in Circuit Court is immense! Joe Cassilly and his policy to pursue every case no matter what the evidence says is plain and simply wrong. Dave Ryden will continue this legacy. Joe Cassilly and his team has completely missed the boat on the Heroin Crisis in Harford County. Plywood signs are not effective folks. Prosecuting real criminals prioritization of cases is badly needed. Harford County we deserve real leadership and the end of more of the same corrupt politics. Vote anyone other than Ryden.
Plywood sign reference was lost on me. Are you referring to the Sheriff’s HOPE group awareness signs? They have done more to bring attention to the heroin problem than anything else. That is how you confront a crisis, strong and head on. If that is what you were being critical of, than I will only vote Ryden. No telling what weasel you are attached to
And either Adam or Wayne are now in the house !!!
This is how you confront a crisis head on? Really….How about a sign that shows the number of Heroin Dealer Arrests and Convictions instead of how many have died? That would be tackling the problem head on. You Sir are drinking the Kool Aid. Everyone is more than aware of the problem. Its not the Governments job to make people aware or bring attention. Its their job to take action and resolve the problem. Gimmick signs aren’t going to get it done as has been illustrated. BTW I am attached to no “weasel”. If you vote for Ryden you deserve the result which will be more of the same lame policies that accomplish little to nothing.
You are well aware because of the plywood signs. Harford has been leading the fight as far as cases against dealers. I am sure it is hard to find something legitimate to criticize everyone is doing a great job already. You keep trying and I will vote Ryden.
Shout it out Loud Donnie …You go Bro !!!