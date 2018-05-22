Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway to Celebrate National Trails Day

From Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway:
Join us to celebrate
National Trails Day
Saturday – June 2, 2018
9:00am-12:00pm
Come learn about our local trails, participate in trail maintenance and cleanup, or simply take a hike along one of our trails!
We’ll be having a raffle, giveaways, trail literature, and at the end of the event – food & drinks.
RSVP by Thursday, May 31st at 410-457-2427
Meeting Location:
Conowingo Visitor Center
4948 Conowingo Rd
Darlington, MD 21034
*Be sure to wear appropriate attire for outdoor cleanup and hiking.
In Partnership with Exelon Generation, Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, & Mason-Dixon Trail System
