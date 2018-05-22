Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway to Celebrate National Trails Day

From Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway:

Join us to celebrate

National Trails Day

Saturday – June 2, 2018

9:00am-12:00pm

Come learn about our local trails, participate in trail maintenance and cleanup, or simply take a hike along one of our trails!

We’ll be having a raffle, giveaways, trail literature, and at the end of the event – food & drinks.

RSVP by Thursday, May 31st at 410-457-2427

Meeting Location:

Conowingo Visitor Center

4948 Conowingo Rd

Darlington, MD 21034

*Be sure to wear appropriate attire for outdoor cleanup and hiking.

In Partnership with Exelon Generation, Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, & Mason-Dixon Trail System