Harford Community College Concludes 60th Anniversary; Highlights Success Over the Past Year

From Harford Community College:

While Harford Community College celebrated its 60th anniversary during this academic year with many events and activities, it’s the accomplishments and honors received by students, faculty and staff that demonstrate why Harford Community College is the anchor institution for higher education in Harford County.

Harford Community College students participated in an alternative winter break in Houston, helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey, and an alternative spring break in New Orleans assisting communities in need; faculty member Susan Muaddi Darraj was named a 2018 Ford Fellow; and the women’s basketball team made its third consecutive appearance in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

For the second year in a row, a student team won the Maryland Sustainable Growth Challenge; five College employees received excellence awards from the National Institute for Staff and Organization Development; and the College’s foundation reached a milestone $10 million in net assets.

Another major accomplishment during the 60th anniversary year was Harford Community College joining Achieving the Dream, a network of more than 220 colleges in 39 states dedicated to improving student success. The network will assist Harford Community College in implementing cutting-edge reforms and connecting with peers to foster learning and share information.

Student success is priority one at Harford Community College. An example of that success is Churchville resident Hailee Domich, a psychology major, who received the Outstanding Student Leadership Award at Commencement on May 24.

Her involvement on campus includes being president of Psyched Up!, a student organization that hosts programming related to wellness, mental health and community outreach; inaugural president of the National Society of Leadership and Success, a newly formed leadership society at Harford Community College; and executive senator of the Student Government Association.

In addition, she served as an orientation leader where she inspired new students with her positive disposition and infectious passion for the College; represented the College at the Student Leadership Institute at the National Orientation Directors Association Conference; participated in the 2018 alternative winter break to Houston; and completed the Emerging Leaders program and attended the NACA Summer Leadership Event.

She is a member of the Fighting Owls women’s tennis team, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the Honors Program and the American Association of University Women.

Upon receiving her associate degree, Domich will enter the Honors College at Towson University where she will work on an honors thesis to enter a master’s program. Her ultimate goal is to teach psychology, and she hopes to do just that at Harford Community College.

“It is a privilege to be part of the 60th anniversary year graduating class,” said Domich. “Harford Community College has shaped my future by expanding my horizons thanks to the many opportunities and changes taking place on campus. I look forward to continuing to be an active part of the campus community after I graduate.”

Dianna G. Phillips, PhD, president of Harford Community College, said, “Our College’s 60th anniversary was an opportunity for us to take pride in our history, our heritage and the many accomplishments and successes over the years. We are now focused forward. We must constantly discover, imagine and innovate so we can provide the best possible future for our students and for our community.”

In planning for the next 60 years, Harford Community College is working on its Facilities Master Plan. Highlights include establishing a “front door” to the campus by making the Chesapeake Center a “Welcome Center” and connecting it to the Susquehanna Center.

Other highlights include establishing a Learning Commons, a central gathering space that will be a campus hub for students, faculty and staff.

Fallston Hall will be renovated to include new gathering spaces, new GIS and criminal justice labs in addition to updated technology, mechanical equipment systems and energy-efficient equipment.

New crosswalks and a perimeter sidewalk system will be created to provide safer pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

In addition, the College is looking into providing classes and workforce services along the Route 40 corridor as a way to remove transportation barriers for students.

Harford Community College offers more than 80 affordable degree and certificate programs of study as well as a variety of noncredit community education and workforce development courses. Located on 352 acres near Bel Air, Harford Community College has been helping Harford Countians achieve their goals since 1957. For more information, visit harford.edu.